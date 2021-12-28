Greeneville Light and Power System is getting into the broadband internet business.
The Greeneville Energy Authority gave unanimous approval to an initial broadband build-out project during its meeting Monday.
The initial broadband service will roughly follow the city limits of Greeneville, according to GLPS CEO Chuck Bowlin, and will service about 25% of GLPS customers.
The initial project will cost approximately $14 million to complete.
The project will take six to 12 months to complete, barring supply issues once materials are received.
GLPS will immediately begin undertaking initial steps to start the process of the broadband project. Those steps include getting the necessary approvals from TVA and the State of Tennessee, completing grant applications for available opportunities, acquiring materials and adding staff positions.
Among the many reasons discussed to get into providing broadband services, Bowlin emphasized two to the Energy Authority: electricity billing rates and grant funding.
Additional revenue from broadband sales helps keep electric rates low in other counties, as kilowatt sales often remain flat even as some costs go up. Broadband often helps prevent electric rate increases, according Bowlin. Bowlin wants to be able to keep power rates low and competitive with other counties in the region.
“Every one one of our neighbors is providing broadband to some or all of their customers, and they are going to be able to keep their electric rates lower. We could be handicapped with electric rates in the long-term if we don’t do this. This is the biggest reason that I think we need to take this step, because of we don’t do this and compete with other counties we are going to fall behind on what we charge for electricity because our rates will go up,” Bowlin said.
Bowlin told the Energy Authority that Chattanooga and Bristol have been in the broadband business the longest in East Tennessee and have the lowest electric rates.
GLPS, the Town of Greeneville, and Greene County have also been missing grant funding opportunities since GLPS was not authorized to provide broadband.
“We do not qualify for any of these grants if we are not authorized to provide services,” Bowlin said.
Therefore, GLPS had to receive approval from the Energy Authority before any grant funding could be accessed.
One of the grants GLPS could receive is through the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund which came into being with the passage of the American Rescue Plan. The fund contains $400 million to be awarded across the state for the purpose of providing broadband.
GLPS could receive a portion of the funding, but it had to be authorized to provide broadband first before it could apply for the grant.
The grant application is due March 15.
“We can do it in that amount of time, but we don’t have time to waste,” said Energy Authority Chair Sarah Webster when discussing applying for the grant.
According to Bowlin, customer service and price will be the main drivers of the broadband GLPS will provide. He told the board GLPS will provide a service that is just as fast and reliable as other providers, but with a better cost and with an emphasis on customer service.
GLPS communicated with other power companies that provide broadband in order to get a feel for the benefits and possible difficulties of providing broadband.
GLPS employees visited BrightRidge in Washington County, Newport Utilities in Cocke County, Erwin Utilities in Unicoi County, Holston Electric Coop in Hawkins County, Bristol TN Essential Services in Sullivan County, and EPB of Chattanooga in Hamilton County.
“One of the nice things about our business is that we have a defined boundary, and we are not directly competing with each other. Each place we visited bent over backwards to help us,” Bowlin said.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison told the Energy Authority that Greene County was prepared to pledge $2 million in funding to the broadband project with money the county received through the American Rescue Plan. The Greene County Commission will have to approve the funding for broadband use before it can be used by GLPS. The County Commission will have the option to approve using $2 million to help fund broadband at a future meeting.
“To the exclusion of all else that we can do to compete, grow and prosper, we need to get Greene County covered with broadband internet,” Morrison said. “We need it to be competitive in the 21st century economy. It is as important as water and electricity. It really is.”
Morrison acknowledged that beginning the project may seem daunting, but said he supports it fully.
“The first step is always the longest stride,” Morrison said. “I don’t think anybody could do it any better than GLPS. We are in this together.”
The Town of Greeneville has also expressed interest in committing $300,000 to the project, which will be considered at the first meeting in January of the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
“This will enhance our ability to bring businesses and industries into Greene County. It is something that I have been talking about here long before you were even hatched,” Webster told Bowlin as the Authority gave its blessing for GLPS to begin the broadband project. “Get busy.”