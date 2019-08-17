New GL&PS Substation

New GL&PS Substation

A Tennessee Valley Authority crew works on power lines being extended to the new Greeneville Light & Power System West Greene substation. Crews have been working the past few months to extend power lines from the existing TVA distribution system to the new substation off West Andrew Johnson Highway on “Big Ridge,” where they were working this week. The site will provide a fourth delivery point for TVA power and improve the GLPS distribution system’s reliability, utility officials have said. The substation is expected to be energized in October and in use in the distribution system by January 2020.

 Sun Photo By Eugenia Estes