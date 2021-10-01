Donna Lynch, Cheryl Erb, Anna Socha and Ben Brooks work on a display Friday at Southbound Real Estate on North Main Street for this year’s Scarecrows of Main competition. Sponsored by Main Street: Greeneville, the annual event includes entries around the downtown area. The theme for Southbound’s entry is based on “The Wizard of Oz.” Visitors to downtown Greeneville can see the completed entry at Southbound and begin voting on all the entries in this year’s competition starting Monday. Visit www.mainstreetgreeneville.org for more information.