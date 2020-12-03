Greeneville firefighters battled frigid temperatures at a house fire early Thursday at 105 Rankin Drive.
Firefighters received the call about 4:45 a.m. Thursday.
The one-story, brick ranch style house was unoccupied. No injuries were reported.
On arrival, firefighters encountered smoke coming from the eaves of the house, Greeneville fire Chief Alan Shipley said in an email.
Firefighters discovered fire and smoke coming from the back-bedroom window located on a corner of the home, Shipley said.
Entry was made through the side of the house and firefighters extinguished the fire in the bedroom.
“The fire had spread to the basement where firefighters made forcible entry through a garage door to extinguish the fire,” Shipley said.
“With temperatures in the teens, water from hose lines quickly made road conditions very hazardous,” he said.
The Greeneville Public Works Department responded to the scene with salt and sand. Road conditions had improved by later Thursday morning, Shipley said.
The fire was brought under control by about 5:15 a.m.
Investigators were still working to determine the cause of the fire Thursday morning. The homeowners are identified by fire officials as Jack and Judy McFarland.