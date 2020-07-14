Greeneville firefighters were called about 10 a.m. Monday to an area behind a Bohannan Avenue warehouse after a large debris pile fire spread out of control.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire quickly, Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems said.
The debris pile fire was behind the Johnson City Chemical Co. warehouse at 316 Bohannan Ave. Black smoke from the fire could be seen in the surrounding area.
The owners had brush and wooden debris that was separated into three piles, Weems said.
They had obtained required permits for burning, and after igniting one pile, the blaze quickly spread to the adjoining piles, he said.
“The owner became concerned about how quickly it was spreading. The Greeneville Fire Department used a ladder truck to slow the spread of the fire,” he said.
The owners were then able to continue burning the debris piles at a controlled rate, Weems said.
Two crews from the Greeneville Fire Department B-shift brought the large debris fire under control.
No injuries were reported.