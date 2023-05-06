A member of the Greeneville Fire Department Hazardous Materials Response Team approaches an area of the La Quesera Mexicana plant on Hankins Street where anhydrous ammonia was leaking from a valve Saturday morning. The leak was contained. No injuries were reported.
Photo Special To The Sun/Greeneville Fire Department
The Greeneville Fire Department responded Saturday morning to an anhydrous ammonia leak at the La Quesera Mexicana plant at 121 Hankins St.
The “small” leak was caused by a mechanical malfunction, fire department Administrative Chief Marty Shelton said.
No injuries were reported.
The fire department C-shift and Greeneville/Greene County Hazardous Materials units based at the Greeneville Fire Department responded.
Firefighters received the initial call at 7:56 a.m. Saturday.
Firefighters “closed a few valves to stop the leak in a short period of time and turned (the scene) over to the maintenance staff to arrange repairs,” Shelton said.
The Greeneville Police Department blocked off surrounding streets while firefighters were on scene. Norfolk Southern trains were stopped from passing by on nearby tracks, “and the evacuation of the facility was initiated as safety precautions,” Shelton said.
Anhydrous ammonia is a powerful industrial chemical.
Haz-Mat technicians and specialists, including on-duty and off-duty personnel, made up the deployment, Shelton said.
Firefighters cleared the scene about 10:30 a.m. Saturday.