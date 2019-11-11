Carson Street Fire

The Greeneville Fire Department was able to contain a fire Sunday evening to a laundry room in a home on Carson Street. Firefighters responded to 702 Carson St. at about 5 p.m., according to Greeneville Fire Chief Alan Shipley. The fire started in a dryer, and firefighters were able to keep it from spreading from the laundry room to the rest of the home, Shipley said. Some smoke damage from the blaze was reported in other areas of the home.

 Photo Special To The Sun/Courtesy Of Greeneville Fire Department