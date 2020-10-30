The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the Greeneville Fire Department to rethink ways of connecting with local students to convey lifesaving fire safety information during Fire Prevention Month.
Firefighters stepped up and met the challenge.
Typically during October, Fire Prevention Month, members of full-time and volunteer fire departments in Greene County visit schools, assisted living facilities and other groups to provide fire safety tips. The coronavirus pandemic prevented firefighters from doing in-person presentations this year.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented some challenges for us during Fire Prevention Month. It has affected the way we deliver our fire safety messages, especially to our schools. While it is important to ensure necessary precautions are taken to help prevent the spread of the virus, it is also vitally important that we continue to educate the public on preventing fires,” Town of Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems said Friday.
In September, Weems contacted Beverly Miller, assistant superintendent for administration and chief technology officer for Greeneville City Schools about the possibility of creating a fire prevention video to show students.
Miller put the fire department in touch with the Greeneville High School student videography team, who met with them several times to film scenes for a GFD fire safety video.
“In the video, we toured our fire stations and talked about what a normal day is like for a firefighter. We talked about the ongoing training we are required to complete, maintaining our apparatus and stations, as well as how we stay safe while fighting fires,” Weems said.
Students were taught various ways they can prevent fires, along with ways to stay safe during a fire, including:
- the importance of having a fire escape plan for their home, and practicing it often with their family;
- having working smoke alarms in each bedroom of the home, in the hallway outside the bedrooms, and on each level of the home;
- having a planned meeting place outside the home to use in the event of a fire;
- cooking safety;
- fireworks safety.
“We began showing the video in the schools this week, and it has been well received by the students. We conducted an online virtual meeting with the students after they viewed the video to give them an opportunity to ask any questions. We always get some interesting stories, as well,” Weems said.
The virtual education program was a success with the assistance of administrators, teachers and library media specialists like Nikita Stephens at Tusculum View Elementary School.
“Fire Prevention Month has definitely been different this year, but with the help of the Greeneville City Schools system, we have been able to provide our potentially life-saving information to the students through the creation of our fire safety video,” he said.
As the Greeneville Fire Department does every October, fire prevention materials such as fire hats, pencils, coloring books and other items will be delivered to each school for teachers to hand out to the students.
“As firefighters, we must be able to adapt and overcome any challenge we face. The epidemic has certainly given us some challenges to overcome, and public education has been one of those,” Weems said. “With available technology, and the assistance of the Greeneville City Schools system, we have been able to continue to provide this vital information to the students.”