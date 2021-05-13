Diligent work by the Greeneville Fire Department has paid off with an upgraded rating from the Insurance Services Office, meaning potential savings for property owners in the town.
The GFD received an upgraded Class 2 ISO rating, placing it in the top 4% of fire departments across Tennessee.
The upgraded ISO rating is the result “of an intense focus on the improvement of fire services,” according to a news release from the Town of Greeneville.
Greeneville’s rating improved from Class 3 to Class 2, which will benefit both the fire department and property owners in Greeneville, the release said.
The new rating takes effect Aug. 1.
Alan Shipley, Greeneville Fire Department chief, elaborated Wednesday on actions take by the department that resulted in the improved ISO rating.
Shipley said the fire department “works hard to continually improve our services to the community.”
PREPARATION, IMPROVEMENT
Shipley said that a committee was formed several years ago “to explore areas in which we could improve.”
Emergency communications, fire department operations and equipment, water supply, and community risk reduction were all examined.
Shipley said areas focused on included training, response, emergency reporting, water supply, and equipment.
Having the state-of-the-art Greeneville Fire Training Facility available “was huge,” he said. The facility opened in 2019.
“The dedication our firefighters had to this project was incredible. Not only the work they put in, but also obtaining the training hours required by ISO at the facility,” Shipley said.
Shipley said that weather conditions, heavy traffic areas and road closures can impact response times. Training was adjusted to meet with protocols imposed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“However, firefighters met ISO requirements for first engine response over 90% of the time, with the support of the town equipment that has been upgraded to aid firefighters,” he said.
“Fire safety education and training during the pandemic was expanded to include web-based options,” Shipley added.
Todd Smith, Greeneville city administrator, complimented the fire department for its hard work.
“Our fire department set the course several years ago to improve safety services in Greeneville. Upgraded equipment, the addition of a premier training facility, and enhanced training improvements initiated by the fire department resulted in ISO’s upgrade to level 2 for the town,” Smith said. “The fire department’s commitment to improvement means a safer community and potential rate advantages for Greeneville property owners’ insurance policies.”
The Insurance Services Office is an independent company that serves insurance companies, communities, fire departments, insurance regulators, and others by providing information about risk. Using its Fire Suppression Rating Schedule, ISO collects and evaluates a community’s fire suppression capabilities and assigns a “Public Protection Classification” number to the community.
The ratings, assigned using a number from 1 to 10, are a valuable indicator of a community’s capacity to mitigate future fire losses.
Class 1 represents an exemplary fire suppression program, and Class 10 indicates that the area’s fire suppression program does not meet ISO’s minimum criteria, which is based on nationally accepted standards.
Greeneville’s Class 2 rating is the second-highest rating possible and means Greeneville business owners and homeowners could see a reduction in their insurance premiums, the news release said.
“It means businesses looking to locate in Greeneville have an even greater incentive to invest in the community," according to the news release.
According to the ISO, the estimated percentage savings range for a single classification change in the range of Class 1 through Class 4 is between 2% and 9%, depending on the insurance company.
Dennis Wolf, University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service fire consultant, said only 34 of 852 fire departments in the state have achieved the Class 2 rating, representing the top 4% of Tennessee fire departments.
Only seven communities in Tennessee have a better ISO Rating.
‘A SAFER COMMUNITY’
“A community’s investment in fire mitigation is a proven and reliable predicator of future fire losses, and Greeneville is to be commended for this achievement,” Wolf said. “The fire department’s efforts have resulted in a safer community for both home and businesses owners.”
Shipley attributed the achievement to a team effort among city officials and community agencies.
“This wouldn’t be possible without the support and commitment to public safety from Mayor W. T. Daniels, the aldermen, and City Administrator Todd Smith. I would like to personally thank the men and women of Greene County 911 and the Water Commission for their dedication in making the community safer,” he said.
The ISO evaluation includes an analysis of all fire department operations, including fire suppression capabilities, community risk reduction and fire prevention efforts, available personnel and equipment, and distribution of emergency response resources to provide optimal protection for the community.
The evaluation also includes analysis of key supporting elements, such as those from the Greene County 911 for dispatch, and the available water supply and the hydrant system provided by the Greeneville Water Commission.
“We are blessed and humbled to receive the Class 2 rating as it reflects the hard work and dedication of all our personnel, including efforts to reduce loss through firefighting and fire prevention,” Shipley said.
ISO will publish the improved rating in August, and property owners should contact their insurance agents and ask about possible savings in premiums when their policy renews.
For more information, contact Shipley at 423-638-4243 or ashipley@greenevilletn.gov.