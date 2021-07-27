Greeneville firefighters quickly extinguished a kitchen fire early Tuesday in a unit at Crestview Terrace Apartments, 1600 70 Bypass.
One occupant was treated by Greene County-Greeneville EMS for smoke inhalation, fire Chief Alan Shipley said.
County 911 Dispatch received a call at 12:06 a.m. Tuesday about a grease fire in a kitchen. Four engines and a battalion chief responded and found “moderate smoke” coming from an apartment in A Building of the apartment complex.
“Upon entry, firefighters encountered a fire on the stove which had spread to the kitchen hood system. The fire was quickly extinguished,” Shipley said.
Firefighters remained on scene for several hours removing smoke from the building.
Tenant Jared Alley told firefighters that he had tried to put the fire out before they arrived.
“His efforts slowed the fire, which helped minimize damage,” Shipley said.