Quick action by Greeneville firefighters brought a house fire under control Thursday morning at 1040 W. Summer St.
Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems aid the fire was called in about 5 a.m. Thursday. A caller to 911 Dispatch reported fire inside the house with flames and smoke visible.
The fire prompted a multi-engine response from the Greeneville Fire Department. Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the side of the residence, Weems said.
No injuries were reported. The occupant was outside the residence and told firefighters that that no one else was inside the two-story wood frame house.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which started in a room used for storage of food items.
“The origin of the fire was determined to be near electrical components, including an electrical switch and baseboard heater,” Weems said.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday morning.
There was extensive heat and smoke damage in the room where the fire started, and light to moderate smoke damage throughout the remainder of the home, Weems said.
Damage to the structure and contents is estimated at $65,000.
Also on scene were the Greeneville Police Department, Greeneville Light & Power System, Greene County-Greeneville EMS, and the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 7:02 a.m. Thursday.