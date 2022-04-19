The Greeneville Fire Department responded to two structure fires Monday.
No injuries were reported.
The first fire, in an apartment at 100 S. Rufe Taylor Road, was called in about 11:30 a.m. Monday.
“An investigation determined the fire started when heat from an electric eye on the kitchen stove ignited cooking oil in a skillet,” Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems said.
Occupants extinguished the flames with fire extinguishers prior to fire department arrival.
“The fire was beginning to spread to cabinets above the stove when it was discovered by occupants of the apartment,” Weems said.
Firefighters used fans to ventilate smoke from the apartment. The fire cause was ruled accidental.
The second fire, in a house at 201 Raymond Road, was called in about 2:40 p.m. Monday.
A caller told county 911 Dispatch that flames and smoke were visible.
The fire in the house on Raymond Road “may have been started by discarded smoking materials. An occupant of the residence stated he believes he may have dropped a cigarette on a pile of clothes on a couch,” Weems said.
“Damage to the Raymond Road residence was primarily limited to a couch and several articles of clothing, with minor smoke damage to the structure,” he said.
The Raymond Road fire remains under investigation.