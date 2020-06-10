A contractor welding near a large pile of scrap metal June 4 at Greeneville Iron & Metal at 185 Old Stage Road may have inadvertently sparked a smoky fire that burned for hours.
The fire cause was investigated by Greeneville Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Price.
“(They) had a contractor on site doing some metal cutting with a torch which may have set something on fire nearby,” Price said Tuesday.
Dense black smoke billowed out from the fire burning in the scrap metal pile, which included old refrigerators and other appliances. The dark smoke may have been generated by the plastic and rubber interior components of the appliances, Price said.
It took firefighters from Greeneville and volunteer departments hauling water to the scene in tanker trucks more than four hours to extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported.
Business owner Jeff Collins said last week that because the fire was concentrated in the metal scrap pile, damage was minimal.
Because of water runoff from firefighting efforts, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation inspected nearby waterways. No adverse environmental affects have been reported.