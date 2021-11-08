The 50th Holiday Bazaar & Expo of the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club is now in the history books. The two-day event, held at Hal Henard Elementary School, has been called successful — by club members, customers, and vendors, organizers said in a news release.
After expenses, the event raised about $30,000, with all money raised going back into the community, organizers said.
Co-chairs, Rhonda Humbert and Doris Parton issued a joint statement saying, “It was exciting to see people in line on Saturday as the event opened, and the attendance was steady all day.”
“We had people coming in as late as 4:45 p.m. and they shared with the greeters that they would be back on Sunday as well,” added Parton.
“It was amazing,” said Humbert, “how many snowmen items were sold. Clothing, especially holiday sweatshirts, hand-carved wooden items, pottery, and food were all very popular.”
According to many of the vendors, they burned the midnight oil on Saturday to have more merchandise for Sunday. This year, the Bazaar boasted vendors from Tennessee, Georgia, and neighboring North Carolina, attendees came from as far as Indiana. Texas, Arizona, and Washington
“Angels Among Us” was the theme of the 50th Annual Event, and was selected to honor Cindy Landers, a GFWC Greeneville Woman’s club member, and Holiday Bazaar co-chair, who passed away in 2020.
“In her role as co-chair, Landers helped select this year’s angel-themed ornament, which the club personalized this year,” said Teresa Lawrence, club president. This year’s ornament in honor of Landers, sold out on Sunday afternoon.
Aunt Ruthie’s Homemade Doughnuts and Pretzels are always popular. They only sell on Saturday, and this year sold 1,200 doughnuts and 750 pretzels to Bazaar attendees.
According to Kathy Knight, the club’s publicity chair, “its great to see what a tradition customers make of the event. Several told us on Saturday that they have been coming to the Bazaar for over 20 years.”
Examples include sisters, Gina Shelton and DeAnna Blair who were there with Gracie Blair, DeAnna’s daughter. Shelton said, “The Bazaar is a tradition we’ve had since we were young girls with our mom (the late Phyllis Bird). We had the best time today, it’s the kick-off to the holiday season in our family.”
Another family that enjoys the Holiday Bazaar is the Lawless Family. Mother Margaret Turski Lawless said, “We love our tradition of the Holiday Bazaar. We always went my mother and next year we’ll add another little shopper to our day.” Daughter Chelsea Greene just smiles but is anxious for her new arrival also.
This year Broyles General Store provided free shopping bags for the first 600 customers. They were gone by 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. The ages of this year’s attendees ranged from infants in the arms of their mothers to senior citizens, but most importantly, everyone had a smile on their face.
“I think most people are happy to be out shopping again, after last year,” said Humbert, “We did offer masks to customers and had hand sanitizer everywhere.”
At the close of the Holiday Bazaar the drawing for this year’s raffle took place, with prizes valued at a total of more than $5,400, organizers said.