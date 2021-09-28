A Greeneville High School student was taken into custody by Greeneville police Tuesday morning after police investigated a report that the student intended to bring a weapon to school.
No weapon was found, and the district announced at about 8:30 a.m. that the search was concluded and all students and staff were safe.
The lockdown was lifted at about 8:40 a.m., and Director of Schools Steve Starnes addressed media representatives at Greeneville City Schools Central Office.
"This morning Greeneville High School administration received a report of a student's intent to bring a weapon into the school. The school was immediately placed on lockdown, and the Greeneville Police Department was notified," said Starnes.
Starnes said the reports came from other students, and the student was quickly located in the gym during morning school bus arrivals and taken into custody without incident. He said because the student is a minor, the district will not release any further information about the student.
"A very thorough search was conducted by the Greeneville Police Department with assistance from the Greene County Sheriff's Department weapon-sniffing canine," Starnes said. "Once it was determined that there was not a credible threat, the lockdown was lifted and school operations resumed."
Starnes commended school staff and students and thanked local law enforcement for the response.
"Greeneville High School administrators, students, teachers and employees did a commendable job following our safety protocol, and I can not say enough to express our appreciation for the Greeneville Police Department. They did an excellent job," said Starnes.
He added that the timing of the situation, during morning arrivals to school, created a "complex situation that required school and district leaders to be fully engaged" with both law enforcement and students already inside the school.
"During any crisis or event, school and district leaders must be fully focused on keeping people safe above all else," Starnes said. "We are deeply grateful for the efforts of everyone involved and are thankful that this situation ended as it did."