From music to meteorology, Greeneville High School students got a rare treat Monday as U.S. Navy crewmembers visited the school and made a variety of presentations.
The daylong visit by the Navy team, which included USS Greeneville Commanding Officer Robert Lane and Chief of the Boat Dan Dumitrache, was part of Navy Week festivities held this week throughout the Tri-Cities area.
Lane said the visits are designed for the Navy to engage with the public and let them know the services the Navy provides. He noted that the crew was especially happy to be spending two full days in the town that is the submarine's namesake.
At GHS, the Navy team focused on activities related to STEAM education, which stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. Lane said the Navy uses engineering, calculus, trigonometry and geometry on a daily basis.
According to GHS Assistant Principal Daisy Shepard, students had the opportunity to participate in a variety of presentations including: the Navy's role in meteorology, the Maritime Security Squadron, the Navy Brass Quintet, and presentations about the USS Constitution historic ship and the USS Greeneville submarine.
The Navy members conducted a session on the Navy's role in exploring meteorology. Students had the opportunity to explore the Navy's role in monitoring weather conditions, as well as their role in ensuring missions are safe for Navy officers.
Science teacher Kimber McIntyre explained, "The Navy highlighted why studying weather patterns is very important in the military. Not knowing weather patterns can be very dangerous for missions. Short missions (one to two days) must be planned and studied months in advanced. The Navy constantly monitors the Pacific Ocean for typhoons. The Navy monitors the Atlantic Ocean for hurricanes during hurricane seasons."
Maritime Security Squadron from harbor security services of the Navy met with GHS students. They spoke to students about their duties and the levels of escalation in deterring ships that got too close to the ships they were escorting.
They discussed the use of encryption in communications they use, chemical, biological, and radiation systems, and equipment they use to protect themselves. They allowed students to wear their basic kit which weighs a minimum of 55 pounds, use night vision goggles, and their radios.
The Navy Brass Quintet provided key learning opportunities for students within the instrumental band program at GHS.
"They performed a variety of genres while exposing students to the quintet style. They also discussed music and career job opportunities in the Navy. This was an excellent opportunity for GHS students," Band Director Brooke Williams said.
A highlight of the presentations by crew members was discussion of the legacy Greeneville carries to support the USS Greeneville.
Lane said in his 31 years in the Navy, Greeneville has been the most engaging community, describing the amount of support as "amazing."
The Tri-Cities is hosting the area's first Navy Week since the creation of the Navy Week program in 2005.
More than 60 Sailors will participate in education and community outreach events throughout the region. Participating Navy assets include: USS Tennessee (SSBN 734), USS Greeneville (SSN 772), USS Constitution, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville, Naval History & Heritage Command, Navy Band Northeast, Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 4, U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command, Office of Small Business Programs, Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 12, Navy E-Sports Team, and U.S. Fleet Forces.
For more information on the Navy Week activities, visit www.outreach.navy.mil/Navy-Weeks/Tri-Cities-2023/.