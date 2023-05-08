Master Sgt. Marcus Durden was surprised Friday night with a retirement reception honoring him for 21 years of service to the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) at Greeneville High School.
The event at First Baptist Church was promoted as the 21st Annual Awards Banquet for the JROTC program, but 30 minutes into the event the focus switched to Durden.
Accolades came from federal, state, and local officials and former students, but a highlight of the evening was when GHS Principal Deanna Martin announced that the school’s ROTC area will be named “Durden Hall.”
Principal Martin noted that the idea for naming the hall for Durden came from GHS students.
Durden was described as encouraging, supportive, a mentor and positive role model, someone who “changed the trajectory of my life,” a second father and a good person.
His traits mentioned at the reception included tough love, discipline, and care, and his ability to instill self-confidence in his students.
One former student said, “You made me want to become a better person and leader.”
Durden was one of the founders of the GHS JROTC program in 2002, according to a biography provided by William Sams, a former cadet and an organizer of the event.
Prior to 2002, Durden served 24 years active duty in the U.S. Air Force in several locations: England, Guam, South Carolina, Texas, Colorado, and Oklahoma.
His many duties included: Security Forces MWD handler, Combat Patrol team leader, military training instructor, Security Forces instructor, substance abuse counselor, paramedic, and medical operations superintendent.
The awards banquet started normally, but Durden knew something was special when he saw TV cameras and a large group of his former students walk into the venue.
His face lit up as a 30-minute video presentation began.
The presentation started with a photo slideshow with background music and continued with recorded video messages of thanks, memories, and well wishes from JROTC alumni.
Durden appeared to get emotional has he watched the videos.
The presentation continued with video accolades from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, and former Gov. Bill Haslam.
Attending the event to read official documents honoring Durden were State Rep. David Hawk, Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty, and Daryl Brady representing U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger.
As Durden approached the podium, the large crowd in attendance stood and applauded him.
He said he was speechless, but he then expressed appreciation for all the effort put into the reception.
He recalled how cadets would enter the program without direction in their lives, and he hopes the program gave them their direction.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve Greeneville High School, Greene County, the City of Greeneville, and the State of Tennessee,” Durden said. “You couldn’t ask for a more beautiful place to live or a more beautiful place to work.”
Durden’s biography also said he “believes in giving everyone an opportunity to succeed. He tries to help all his students reach their maximum potential.”
Durden “will leave a permanent imprint on not just the programs he worked for,” the biography said, “but the hearts and minds of the opeople he helped along the way.”
As the retirement reception concluded, the focus switched back to completion of the annual JROTC awards banquet.
