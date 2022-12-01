Greeneville High School student Annika Vines has placed 10th in the state in the Tennessee Math Teachers Association (TMTA) contest in Algebra I.
The contest is based on an exam that lasts 80 minutes and consists of 40 multiple choice questions, according to information from GHS.
Each student must take the exam corresponding to the class they are enrolled in at the time of the contest.
Vines also was among a group of GHS students recognized in the TMTA district math competition held in April at Tusculum University. She placed first in Algebra I and later placed in the regional competition.
TMTA gave its first math contest exam more than 60 years ago.
There are now six different contests for all high school students (or advanced younger students):
Algebra I (includes Core/Integrated Math I)
Geometry (includes Core/Integrated Math II)
Algebra II (includes Core/Integrated Math III)
Statistics
Precalculus
Calculus and Advanced Topics
In addition to Vines, the following students placed in the Top 10 in the state.
Placing first, second, fifth, and sixth were students from Farragut Middle School in Knoxville: Leyton Qi Lu, Frank Yang, Stephen Xiao, and Sylvia Lin, respectively. Placing third was Anna Zhang of Jefferson County High School in Dandridge. Placing fourth was Ethan Sides of Harding Academy in Nashville. Placing seventh was Jose Ramirez of Obion County Central High School in Troy, near Dyersburg. Placing eighth was Brody Willis of Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, and placing ninth was Tucker Melcher of Memphis University School.
The major purposes of the contest, according to the TMTA website, are to stimulate interest in mathematics by encouraging more students to include mathematics in their programs of study and, thereby, to raise the level of mathematics competence in Tennessee; and to honor those students who are outstanding in their knowledge of mathematics through appropriate public recognition in their schools and their communities.
The contest is conducted as an academic festival where students represent their school in competition with others at a nearby Testing Center. These specially selected school representatives compete with others for preeminence in their region and in the state.