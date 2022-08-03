A local Greene County nonprofit organization, Gifts for Kids, is doing its part to help the victims of severe flooding in eastern Kentucky.
Gifts for Kids operates locally with a mission to provide toys for children from low-income families who are struggling financially at Christmas, working directly with other organizations to serve hundreds of children aged 2-11 locally each year.
Now the organization is asking the community for help as it plans a delivery of a different kind to flood-ravaged communities in Kentucky where people lost homes to water and mudslides, 37 flooding-related deaths had been confirmed as of Tuesday and crews continued searching for others unaccounted for days after devastating storms.
Gifts for Kids, in partnership with Landair and Covenant Transportation, will be delivering a tractor trailer load of essential supplies to eastern Kentucky flood victims. A trailer of water bottles from the organizations is already headed to the area sometime this week.
Gifts for Kids will be collecting donations of essential supplies at their drop-off location at 1112 W. Irish St. through Aug. 10, according to Gifts for Kids Vice-President Jancie Painter.
Any donations should be new, not used, and should be in either a taped-closed box or a tied-closed bag.
Items to consider donating are:
- Air mattresses, blankets, sheets, pillows and pillowcases
- Towels, washcloths, hygiene products, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothbrushes and toothpaste
- Diapers, baby formula, baby food, wipes, lotion and chapstick
- Child and adult sized socks and underwear
- First aid kits and cleaning supplies
- Hair elastics and hair brushes
- Water, can openers, paper plates, cups, utensils and paper towels
- Cell phone chargers for both Apple and Samsung phones
- Dog food and cat food
According to Painter, clothes and shoes are not currently needed in the flood-stricken areas.
Gifts For Kids has helped out in the aftermath of natural disasters before as Painter noted that Gift For Kids sent four truck loads of supplies to middle and west Tennessee when those areas were struck by tornadoes.
For Painter, helping the flood victims in Kentucky is the same as helping a neighbor in need.
“They are our neighbors. What if this happened to us?” Painter said.
The tractor trailer will be hauled to those in need on Aug. 12, after being loaded in Greeneville on Aug. 11.
Gifts for Kids will welcome volunteers to come help load the tractor trailer with the donated supplies on Aug. 11 at 1110 Myers Street.