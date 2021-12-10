Gifts for Kids, an organization that operates locally with a mission to provide toys for children from low income families who are struggling financially at Christmas, has wrapped up its 2021 distributions after continuing with adaptations made last year to operate during the pandemic.
To be able to serve nearly 280 children ages 2-11 registered this year and continue to take pandemic precautions, Gifts for Kids offered five distribution days for parents to pick up gift bundles, packed for them ahead of time by volunteers. On Thursday, the day of the last distribution, dozens of bags lined the walls near the entrance, waiting for the families of the children the contents of the bags were selected for.
Parents receiving bundles on Thursday morning said the program is a great help to their families during the holiday season, made more difficult financially this year, for many, due to the pandemic.
In her first time picking toys up at Gifts for Kids since moving to the area last year, Sherry Price said the program “is really appreciated. This helps a lot.”
“They are just amazing, and we appreciate everything they do,” fellow parent Emily Reed agreed.
The Kinsers said the program means the difference between their family “having Christmas this year.”
“We are speechless. We have five kids, and it’s hard, but this helps,” said Nikole. “Without them we wouldn’t be able to do it this year, so this is such a blessing for sure.”
Her husband Thaddeus agreed.
“We couldn’t be more thankful,” he added.
Toys were packed in large black bags, numbered according to the child they were packed for, and those bags were given to parents, grandparents and guardians as they arrived with the necessary paperwork.
In previous years those qualified and registered to receive toys from Gifts for Kids were invited on a specific Saturday in December to come pick out toys for their children at the organization’s warehouse on West Irish Street, at the back of the Landair headquarters building.
That warehouse is divided into sections with each featuring items in a single category or for an age group. For example, sections house books, puzzles and games and stuffed animals, and other sections feature toys deemed appropriate for a specific age group or gender. Other areas in the warehouse also contain cleaning supplies, stored there for the local school systems, warm apparel for all ages and school-appropriate jeans for elementary school students.
The toys, new or gently used, are donated throughout the year and through special drives.
Information provided in the registration process about a child’s preferences in toys guided volunteers as they packed gift bundles.
2021 marks the second year Gifts for Kids has distributed toys in this way, and organization leaders said last year and this year that the process demands more time from volunteers, but that local volunteers have risen to the occasion.
Kathleen Sumpter, who has been volunteering with Gifts for Kids since August, said she got involved to make a difference.
“I know it helps, and the need right now, with everything going on, is even greater,” she said. “I just wanted to help, and I hope this is a bright spot for families.”
Volunteer Korri Hendrickson said he has been involved with Gifts for Kids for about a year, and he enjoys the work and seeing the impact on local families.
“I know this is very appreciated, and I know first hand what it’s like. I’ve been through two house fires in my life, I’ve lost everything and I realized I don’t need anything, but I enjoy doing for others,” Hendrickson said. “It’s rewarding because people are more appreciative of little things than most of us are of major things.”
Six-year volunteer Carol Branham, who was sorting through bags of donations on Thursday for toys the organization could accept, said the packing and sorting process is time consuming, but she is happy to do it for the children.
“It takes us a long time to pack it all up, so it’s disheartening when people don’t come and pick up,” she said. “I am just doing this for the children.”
A group from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department was also helping on Thursday, and Gifts for Kids leaders said Miss Greene County Kaitlyn Turner, Miss Greene County Outstanding Teen Anna Parlapiano and Miss East Tennessee Taylor Parsons assisted with a previous distribution at the end of November.
Gifts for Kids works with many local organizations and entities to coordinate services for local families in need. Organizations and local people Gifts for Kids works with include both local school systems and their family resource centers, Head Start programs, the Hope Center, the Isaiah 117 House, the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries Food Bank, local foster families and Shop With A Cop, which did not operate this year.
Gifts for Kids accepts donations of new or gently used toys, warm clothing and school-appropriate jeans, as well as financial donations, year round.