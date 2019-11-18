Gifts For Kids grant

Gifts for Kids was presented a grant Thursday evening from Speedway Children's Charities during the "Night of Smiles" at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Jancie Painter from the nonprofit organization, right, accepted the $1,000 grant from one of the charities' board trustees on behalf of Gifts for Kids at a presentation ceremony at the raceway. Eligible to apply for the grants are nonprofit charities that serve children in nine counties in Northeast Tennessee, including Greene, and nine counties in Southwest Virginia. The funds will be used by Gifts for Kids for the purchase of special gifts and additional jeans for Greene County and Greeneville School children of at-risk families.

 Photo Special To The Sun