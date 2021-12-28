After Gifts for Kids wrapped up local Christmas gift distributions earlier this month, the charitable organization turned its focus to helping even more Tennessee families provide Christmas gifts for children.
Gifts for Kids, an organization that operates locally with a mission to provide toys for children from low-income families who are struggling financially at Christmas, works directly with other organizations to serve hundreds of children aged 2-11 locally each year, and in the past week, the organization has reached out into its broader Tennessee community to play a part in serving hundreds more children.
With LandAir handling the transportation, Gifts for Kids sent four truckloads of bicycles and toys to communities in middle and west Tennessee, where local organizations there were collecting gifts to distribute just in time for Christmas.
“This is a collaborative effort here in Dickson County,” explained Dickson County Health Center Director Renee Boehm. “We are providing gifts for children whose families aren’t able to do it this year, and we are reaching out to families who have been impacted by tornadoes and floods recently.”
Boehm said the Health Center along with local police and sheriff’s departments, Firefighters for Kids, zinc oxide powder and pellet manufacturer Zochem Industries and a local radio station in Dickson County partnered to form a large “Christmas store” at the YMCA. She said it is intended to be the first of many annual events.
“We decided to just all come together and make one big, awesome event instead of everybody doing our own smaller things to help,” she said. “One of the reasons we decided to do the Christmas store was to empower parents to pick what they know their children would like or what they know they want, and it gives us an opportunity to love on the parents in that way.”
Richard Trevathan of the fraternal Elks Lodge in Dresden said his community in northwestern Tennessee was also affected by tornadoes recently and said similar efforts have been underway there. He said the Elks Lodge #2373 partnered with the Tennessee Realtors’ Association on Christmas gift distributions.
“We had some tornadoes that tore up our town this month, and we’ve got a lot of people displaced. We started cooking the morning after the tornadoes and served about 6,000 meals, and it just snowballed,” Trevathan said. “When this came up, we heard they were going to do it in a school, but we’ve got a nice and more private place here, so we decided to step up and be the distribution center for these toys, and it’s been bigger than we thought. It looks like Walmart in the lodge right now.”
Boehm and Trevathan estimated they would likely serve around 800 families combined in the days leading up to Christmas.
“This has been an amazing experience in the past few days. I’ve seen lots of happy tears shed, and parents have just been overwhelmed,” said Boehm.
Boehm said she and others leading the distribution in Dickson County were especially hoping for bicycles to be able to give.
“We had been praying for more bicycles because they’re so expensive now, and we have been purchasing them, but we ran out. Then we got a call from Gifts for Kids, and now we’ve got a crew from the jail, the police department and other volunteers putting about 80 of them together for us to give out.”
An ever-popular gift for children at Christmas, Boehm said donated bicycles will take a load of financial stress away from some families in her community.
“If you’re in the midst of a financial hardship, purchasing one bicycle at $200 would be difficult, and if you’ve got multiple kids, that’s an impossible request. I know that because I’ve been there,” said Boehm. “Parents will do what they have to, but for a lot of them that means skipping electric or rent in December, and now they won’t have to make that decision.”
Boehm and Trevathan said they appreciate the partnership and assistance from other organizations including Gifts for Kids.
“God pulled through for a community in need, and that’s what the season is all about,” Trevathan said. “The generosity is just amazing, and we so appreciate it. It will all be 100% used. We were worried about it, but we have plenty, and we are just amazed.”
“We couldn’t do this without everybody’s support. It’s not a success because of one person or group. It’s a collaborative effort in and outside of our community,” Boehm said.
LandAir also transported two trailers to a church in west Tennessee to distribute.
“On behalf of LandAir and Covenant Transportation, we are just happy to help and excited to be involved. It’s a great thing,” McKinney said.
Gifts for Kids leadership said donations delivered in those loads also included fleece blankets given by Walmart, sheets from Premium Waters, and more bedding and towels from the Opportunity House Thrift Store. Volunteers from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Titan Packaging Services, as well as many other independent volunteers, assisted with loading the trucks for shipment.
Gifts for Kids accepts donations of new or gently used toys, warm clothing and school-appropriate jeans, as well as financial donations, year round.
Gifts for Kids operates from a portion of LandAir’s headquarters building at 1112 W. Irish St.
For more information or to get involved, call 636-8697.