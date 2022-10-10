Volunteers with Gifts for Kids worked Saturday to distribute gifts that will await local children under trees on Christmas morning. Saturday’s distribution alone provided gifts for more than 100 children.
In addition to gifts, Gifts for Kids provided wrapping paper, tags and cards on Saturday during its gift distribution. Volunteer Natalie Potts, a Greeneville High School student, gathers rolls of wrapping paper and a box of cards to take to those attended the distribution.
Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
Gifts for Kids held a distribution of gifts on Saturday as a part of the organization’s annual efforts to provide gifts to local children for Christmas.
The distribution was originally scheduled for Oct. 1, but was rescheduled due to rain as Hurricane Ian was leaving Florida and moving north through last weekend.
Gifts for Kids, a nonprofit organization that operates locally with a mission to provide toys for children from low-income families who are struggling financially at Christmas, works directly with other organizations to serve hundreds of children ages 12 and under locally each year.
Gifts for Kids is different than other holiday programs, not giving toys directly to children. The gifts are chosen by the parents from an assortment of age-appropriate toys, games, books, dolls, and stuffed animals displayed in various age and gender groupings. Wrapping paper, tags and cards are also provided.
According to the organization’s vice-president, Jancie Painter, about 100 children would have gifts at Christmas through Saturday’s distribution alone.
The organization served 570 children in 2018, 630 in 2019, 700 in 2020 and 300 in 2021.
Gifts include toys, books, games, puzzles, dolls and stuffed animals. Many are donated, and the organization also accepts financial donations, which volunteers use to purchase additional gifts. Donations of gently used and new toys and clothing are accepted year round.
Gifts for Kids welcomes volunteers to help organize, pack and load gifts.