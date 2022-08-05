Gifts for Kids is gearing up for this year’s distribution, and the organization is seeking volunteers to assist with what leaders of the nonprofit anticipate may be a higher need than usual.
Registration will open online Aug. 15 and continue through Oct. 15. Eligibility is based on a family’s economic status.
The organization typically serves hundreds of children aged 12 and younger each year — 570 in 2018, and 630 in 2019 — but participation rose in 2020 to over 700, then dropped under 300 in 2021.
“I know with the way the economy is this year, it’s going to be bad,” said volunteer and organizer Jancie Painter. “We really need volunteers to help with shopping and bagging.”
Volunteers typically work Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the 1110 Myers St. warehouse location to sort, clean and repair, if necessary, donated items and then bag them up for registered children based on each child’s age and preferences.
Gifts include toys, books, games, puzzles, dolls and stuffed animals. Many are donated, and the organization also accepts financial donations, which volunteers use to purchase additional gifts. Donations of gently used and new toys and clothing are accepted year round.
Before the pandemic, families were asked to register in person at Gifts for Kids on designated days, and at distribution time, families would return to select their children’s gifts. Starting in 2020 registration has been fully online at www.GFKgreeneville.org, and volunteers “shop” for the children using information provided by parents, who are then given an appointment time to pick up their bags.
Although volunteers do not get to see the children open their gifts on Christmas, they say they still know they are making a difference.
“It’s a good feeling to know those kids are going to be thrilled at Christmas,” said Donna Groom, a regular volunteer for five years. “There’s definitely a sense of fulfillment. It’s just magical. This is a great program.”
Tom and Fran Gregory have been volunteering with Gifts for Kids for about 20 years, they estimate, since they returned to their hometown.
“I love putting together a nice gift and saying a little prayer that Christmas Day and the new year will bring them great joy,” said Fran. “We never see the kids, but I have faith that we’re helping to make sure they know they’re loved and make them strong as adults. It’s very rewarding.”
“We don’t have grandchildren, but we love to work hard over there to get gifts ready for the children in place of the kids we don’t have,” said Tom. “We don’t see the kids, and we very seldom see the parents, but you get all kinds of stories that they didn’t have anything or they wouldn’t have had anything if they didn’t have what we gave them.”
Regular volunteers like Groom, the Gregorys and Painter work year round to prepare for each year’s distribution and on other community assistance projects, but the busy season is quickly approaching.
“It would be easier on all of us if we had more volunteers, and I think they would get some fulfillment in it,” Groom said.
“We would love to have some more volunteers, and if you’re serious in doing this, it’s very, very rewarding,” said Fran. “It’s a good way for students to get Tennessee Promise hours, too.”
Volunteers will be shopping and packing gifts as soon as children are registered, Painter said, and the organization will begin scheduling pick-ups for parents as soon as possible.
Parents should visit www.gfkgreeneville.org for the application. Each child registered must have a current DHS file, be aged 2-12 and reside in Greene County, organizers said, and families must not also participate in Shop with a Cop. All questions in the form must be answered, even if the answer is “not applicable.”
Once registered, families will be given a date and time to pick up their gifts. They must bring DHS documentation and should not bring the children. If a conflict with that time arises, families should contact Gifts for Kids as soon as possible in advance.
Gifts for Kids began as an effort to make sure all children in the community would have presents on Christmas day, and the organization has grown over the course of decades to address other needs both locally and throughout the region.
Locally, in addition to distributing Christmas gifts to hundreds of children each year, Gifts for Kids also works with both local school systems’ family resource centers to provide school-appropriate jeans and warm apparel as well as other necessities like toiletries and hygiene products.
Gifts for Kids also works with many other local organizations and entities such as the Head Start programs, the Hope Center, the Isaiah 117 House, Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries Food Bank and Shop with a Cop to coordinate services for local families in need.
Currently the organization is also collecting donations of essential supplies to send to flood victims in Kentucky, and after tornadoes in middle and west Tennessee in December, it also sent four trailers of toys and bicycles to communities there. Donations for Kentucky flood victims are accepted through Aug. 10.
For more information or to get involved, call 636-8697 or visit www.gfkgreeneville.org.