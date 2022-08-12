As recovery and clean-up efforts continue in eastern Kentucky, where the death toll related to extreme storms and flooding in July rose to 39 on Thursday and many more have lost homes, members of the local Greene County community have come together to assist from over 130 miles away.
A truck left local nonprofit Gifts for Kids, which provides toys for hundreds of children from low-income families in Greene County who are struggling financially at Christmas, on Friday filled with donations collected from the community over the past week and a half.
Items collected and sent to Letcher County, Kentucky included disinfectant wipes and other cleaning supplies, about 50 adult bicycles, dog and cat food, bedding, diapers, paper towels and toilet paper, plastic forks, can openers, towels and washcloths, and stuffed animals for children, according to Gifts for Kids Vice-President Jancie Painter.
She said donations rolled in from several businesses including MECO, SumiRiko, Walmart Distribution Center 6039, Atchley Drug Center and Corley’s pharmacies, First Horizon Bank, SOPACKO and Premium Waters as well as from churches including Reformation Lutheran Church. Many other local businesses and individuals also contributed either through a collection by the Greene County Partnership given to Gifts for Kids or directly to the organization.
“A lot of citizens brought stuff here and said, ‘send this to Kentucky,’” said Painter. “Some people sent money, and we put that in there in a box marked so they’ll know, and a lot of people wanted to help. There’s too many companies and citizens to name them all without leaving somebody out.”
LandAir and Covenant Transportation handled the delivery, first stopping at Walmart Distribution Center 6039 to add the last of the donations of food to the truck, before taking it all to a warehouse-turned-distribution-center managed by the National Guard.
In Kentucky, Pine Mountain Partnership Executive Director Jeffrey Justice is helping to coordinate efforts and supplies, including the truckload from Gifts for Kids. He said his role typically focuses on business recruitment and retention in Letcher County, but since the floods, he and Pine Mountain Partnership have been focusing on flood relief.
“We’ve established a flood relief fund for this cause, and we’ve been soliciting donations to help with things that the government can’t help with, like putting private bridges and culverts back, and we’ve been doing gift card distributions in different parts of the county,” he said.
The damage is widespread, and there is much work left to do, Justice said.
“Recovery is going well. It’s still pretty bleak, but it’s getting better every day,” he said. “Some towns have been decimated. This whole area is rural, but the more rural parts are severely affected, but we’re starting to see those clear up, so things are going as well as they can, I guess.”
He said he has been working on clearing and repairing private access roads that have washed out or been destroyed, leaving households stranded and unable to access necessary resources.
“I’ve never seen anything like this. An Army engineer told me this was a once in a 1,000 years flood event,” Justice said. “We’ve been through a lot of floods, but nothing compares to this.”
Local efforts to assist are personal for Carol Branham, a regular volunteer with Gifts for Kids, who said she is originally from Letcher County, Kentucky.
“I’ve seen pictures of water all down the main road in my hometown,” she said.
Haywood is where she was born, but she moved when she got married in the 1960s and has lived in Greene County since 1993. She said she still has cousins living in the area.
“They’re doing OK,” she said. “They’re high enough they weren’t affected, but just about everyone around them has been. It’s such a wonderful feeling that people have donated so much. It makes me proud, and I just want to thank everyone for donating to help the people of Letcher County.”
Justice said Friday the truck from Gifts for Kids was on schedule and would be unloaded and distributed by National Guard members, who have been present to assist with and oversee many of the efforts.
“People in Greene County have such a heart for people who are struggling, and people’s lives in Kentucky changed in just a second,” Painter said.
To learn more about Pine Mountain Partnership’s work or to make a donation, visit www.pmp-ky.com and click on “LETCHER COUNTY FLOOD RELIEF INFO.” A link to the relief fund is at the bottom of that page.
To learn more about Gifts for Kids, which is also gearing up for Christmas and accepting registration for eligible children online through Oct. 15, visit www.gfkgreeneville.org .