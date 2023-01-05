Gifts for Kids has wrapped up its 2022 efforts and is now looking ahead to the coming year.
The Greeneville-based nonprofit organization provides Christmas gifts and other items to local children, ages 12 and under, whose families have financial need.
The gifts are not given directly to the children; rather they are selected by their parents or guardians from a large selection of toys, games, books and clothing items. Wrapping paper and bows are also provided with the items to each family for the items to be wrapped and placed under the tree for the children to open on Christmas.
During the past year, Gifts for Kids provided items to nearly 575 children, officials report.
To accomplish its goals, the organization relies on the generosity of the local community in terms of volunteers, toys and cash donations, said Gifts for Kids Vice President Jancie Painter.
Painter noted that the organization "accomplished many opportunities in 2022 to make a difference in the lives of Greene County children and their families struggling to overcome their financial difficulties."
In addition to providing Christmas gifts, the organization also "continually assists in soliciting resources for bottled water and wipes for use in school rooms and toiletries, personal hygiene, cleaning, and laundry supplies to share with families and food items to supplement monthly food distributions," Painter said.
In addition to its local work, the organization also strives to assist other entities in need as well.
"In 2022, Gifts For Kids shared excess infant and toddler toys with Niswonger Children’s Hospital," Painter said.
In addition, "three trailer loads of various toys, water, cleaning supplies, and cleaning wipes were sent to West Tennessee communities affected by the spring tornados and one trailer load that included lots of household donations from Greene County citizens to the Kentucky area affected by the fall floods," she added.
On Dec. 3, Gifts for Kids partnered with Broyles General Store and Santa Claus for a special fundraising event that helped the organization provide some last-minute gifts during its Dec. 10 distribution day to local families.
During the fundraiser, participants were able to get their photos made with Santa Claus (who was portrayed by Greeneville resident Joe Aldridge) in return for either a new, unwrapped toy or a cash donation to Gifts for Kids.
In addition to many children (and some adults) getting their photos taken with the jolly ol' elf, "several puppies, dogs and even a unique rooster enjoyed their opportunities to sit on Santa's cushy knee" and have their photos taken by professional photographer Sasha Lay, Painter said.
"Sasha’s gift of her talent and her inspiration to see children’s faces of excitement and wonderment when meeting Santa and their feeling the comfort to know that Santa is really a person and not just a fantasy or picture in a book is overwhelming," Painter added.
The fundraiser collected "$450 in cash and a box and a half full of new toys," Painter noted.
Even though Christmas 2022 has just passed, Painter said that Gifts For Kids is already looking ahead to Christmas 2023.
The organization is seeking volunteers for the coming year. In addition, it is again sseeking donations of new toys and clothing items, including winter apparel, pajamas, jeans and other clothing for children ages 12 and under. Fundraising drives and/or monetary donations from local businesses, organizations, schools, churches and other nonprofit organizations are also being encouraged.
"Any partnership that is realized will enable Gifts For Kids to extend its mission and to assist in completing the many challenging tasks to prepare for its 2023 distribution," Painter said.
To learn more about how to help, call 423-636-8697 or email luvgfks @gmail.com. Monetary donations can be mailed to: Gifts for Kids, P.O. Box 1672, Greeneville TN 37744.