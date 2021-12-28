Al Giles and Satish Hira will represent Tusculum on the Tusculum-Greeneville-Greene County Industrial Development Board.
Mayor Alan Corley appointed both Tusculum residents during Monday evening’s Board of Mayor and Commissioners meeting.
Commissioner Mike Burns was absent due to COVID-19 quarantine guidelines, Corley said, but Giles’ and Hira’s appointments were approved Monday.
The Tusculum-Greeneville-Greene County Industrial Development Board was formed recently for the three municipalities to jointly govern and determine possible uses for an undeveloped portion of the former Greene Valley Developmental Center property in Tusculum. The land in question totals 336 acres and is located south of Edens Road.
The State of Tennessee would only consider granting rights to an industrial development board, and not to any of the municipalities on their own, and the board will also open doors for grant funding or state assistance in the future.
The Tusculum board voted Nov. 23 in a called meeting with the Greene County Commission and the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen to officially approve the creation of the board.
Mayors Kevin Morrison of Greene County, W.T. Daniels of Greeneville and Corley of Tusculum are members, and each municipality will fill two seats to make up the total of nine members on the board. Tusculum is the first of the three governing bodies to appoint its members.
Corley said both Giles, who retired in 2008 after 37 years as president of Jarden Zinc, now known as Artazn, and Hira, who owns the Hampton Inn located next to Fatz on 11E and is active locally with the Greene County Partnership, have valuable experience to contribute to discussions around potential development.
“I’ve spoken with both of them, and I think they’re excited. I think we’ve made a good choice,” Corley said.
He said terms on the board will be staggered, as one term filled Monday is for six years and the other for four. Giles was appointed for the six-year term and Hira for the four-year term.
No other action was taken on Monday, as the only other item on the agenda, a rezoning request by Nashville-based Silicon Ranch Corp. for land along Ball Road, Afton Road and 11E, where the company seeks to develop a solar farm, was postponed at the company’s request. Corley said there are multiple Silicon Ranch representatives who want to attend the meeting, and they were not all able to do so on Monday.
The request will be returned to the agenda for the next Board of Mayor and Commissioners meeting on Jan. 24, where Corley said he anticipates a draft site plan indicating at least roughly where the solar panels would go if the project moves forward.
“We’ve had questions come up about where the solar panels are going to be, so I have asked them when they come to have an idea of where the panels will be on the property,” Corley said.
The board also heard reports from Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) Chief Marty Shelton and Police Chief Danny Greene.
Shelton said the TVFD responded to 26 calls in November, including 16 outside of Tusculum city limits, and logged nearly 100 hours responding to incidents, including fires, car accidents, fire alarms and one gas leak.
Greene reported 51 citations in Tusculum during November, including 44 speeding tickets. He said seven reports were taken and one arrest was made for drug possession.
The board will next meet at 7 p.m. on Jan. 24 at Tusculum City Hall.