Robert R. Inbody and Devin Cullum-Black have preliminary hearings scheduled Friday in General Sessions Court.
As they wait in the Greene County Detention Center for their court dates, a young life hangs in the balance in a North Carolina hospital.
A fire on the night of May 6 that destroyed a camper the couple lived in at 1435 Woolsey Road killed the couple’s 3-year-old son and caused severe burns to the victim’s twin 3-year-old sister.
Bobby Caliber Black suffered second- and third-degree burns and was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center and later transferred to the pediatric intensive care burn ward at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
The little girl was listed in critical condition on Tuesday, Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said. Cole Able Elijah Black, 3, is listed in a sheriff’s department report as the fire victim.
Inbody, 38, is charged with two counts of aggravated child neglect. The children’s mother, 39-year-old Cullum-Black, was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to aggravated child neglect.
Arrest warrants filed by investigators say that Inbody was using a welder near the camper when the fire started.
Inbody “was operating a welder powered by a generator during the time of ignition,” a report said.
“Due to the welding helmet and the noise of the generator (Inbody) was unable to adequately supervise the child and did not know the camper had caught on fire,” the complaint said.
Both children were left unattended in the camper “for an indeterminate time,” one complaint said.
“The minor child perished in the fire as a direct result of the neglect exhibited by the defendant,” it said.
Cullum-Black was not present when the fire started. Witnesses said that Inbody got the little girl out of a camper window and handed her to another person arriving on the scene before leaving the property on a four-wheeler. Reports filed by a detective allege Cullum-Black assisted Inbody after he fled the fire scene.
Firefighters from several departments extinguished fast-moving flames in the 30-foot camper, which burned down to its lower frame.
A warrant said that after Inbody left the scene, Cullum-Black “did knowingly and intentionally harbor and conceal (him) while knowing (he) was wanted in connection with a fatal fire investigation.”
Cullum-Black was told by law enforcement that if she had any contact with Inbody to immediately notify them.
Instead, she allegedly picked Inbody up at a location in Kingsport and took him to a Greeneville motel.
Cullum-Black was found May 7 with Inbody in the Greeneville motel room, a report said. The couple were taken into custody and remain held on bond pending their court appearance.
A moonshine still was found in a shed near the camper, which was near an unoccupied single-wide trailer on the property.
Inbody “left the scene in an attempt to avoid speaking with authorities concerning the incident,” a TBI news release said.
Investigation found that extension cords were run from a trailer on the property and had been spliced together, a deputy’s report said.
A welder was hooked to a generator. The still, along with two 55-gallon drums full of suspected corn mash, were in a shed next to the generator near the camper.
TBI fire investigators are working with the sheriff’s department as the investigation continues, TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said.
“The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Whether additional charges will be filed or presented to the grand jury have not been determined as of this time,” Greene County District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong said Monday in an email.