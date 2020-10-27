Utilizing solar power as an energy source may be in the future for Greeneville Light & Power System.
The Greeneville Energy Authority board of directors on Monday gave authorization for President and CEO Chuck Bowlin to sign a letter of intent signifying its interest in solar power and negotiation with Silicon Ranch to provide that energy. The board will consider a finalized proposed agreement with the firm at a meeting in November or December
The action came after presentations from the alternative energy company as well as a rate consultant and the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Earlier this year, the board authorized Greeneville Light & Power to enter an agreement with TVA that allows local power utilities to generate 5% of the electricity they distribute. The rate consultant recommended that GLPS explore the options provided in the agreement due to to the cost savings it could bring.
LOBBY CLOSED
In other business, Bowliin provided a COVID-19 update to the board.
Greeneville Light & Power has closed the customer service lobby at its headquarters on North College Street and is serving customers only through the drive-thru due to increased coronavirus cases. The community has seen some of its highest daily numbers of new cases within the past week.
That increase has also been reflected among the GLPS staff, Bowlin said. Until last week, one employee had tested positive for the virus, and that occurred during the summer.
However, last week, four employees tested positive for the coronavirus and one tested positive over the weekend, he said. Three more employees have virus symptoms and were getting tested on Monday.
Efforts to disinfect the office have been intensified, Bowlin said, and the utility continues to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines and Department of Health guidance in regards to precautions and quarantining of employees.
Greeneville Light & Power continues to provide assistance to customers through the COVID-19 Community Care Fund, which is being administered through the United Way and was established using $15,000 TVA provided to local power distributors to be used with local matching funds to provide assistance during the pandemic. Last month, $1,362 was provided to help nine local families from the fund, Bowlin said.
TVA has recently provided a second round of coronavirus relief funding. GLPS will be using this fund to assist the Boys and Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County in its efforts, Bowlin said. The club has made adaptations to its facility and programming to become a place where students can come during the day and do online lessons, receiving any needed help and guidance from staff.
Efforts to raise the required local match for the TVA funding will begin soon, he said.
In addition, $15,944 was provided last month to the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries to distribute in power bill assistance from Community H.E.L.P. (Heating, Electric, Lighting Project). In this program, participating customer bills are rounded up to the next dollar with the extra money gong to Community H.E.L.P.
Through a vote of the Community Ministries board of directors, a percentage of the funds are provided to the Wood Ministries. Last month, $3,082 was provided to the Wood Ministries, Bowlin said.
SOLAR PROPOSAL
In August, the power company signed a power flexibility agreement with TVA. Chris Quillen, TVA customer delivery representative, said offering the agreements is a major step for the power supplier. Prior to this year, the TVA only signed agreements with local power distributors that specified all electricity they distributed would be generated by TVA.
The new agreements reflect a growing demand by customers for more green options in power generation and will provide local power distributors the ability to provide that type of energy for customers, Quillen said.
The agreement provides local utilities flexibility in whether they want to invest in their own generating facilities or partner with a third-party provider, which would generate the electricity and sell it to the distributor as TVA does, he said.
Greeneville Light & Power has been presented with such a third-party proposal from Silicon Ranch. Matt Brown, a representative from the company, told the board that Silicon Ranch has provided a letter of intent that would lock in a price of 46 cents per kilowatt hour for a 30-year period for solar generated power if GLPS decides to enter an agreement with the company.
The agreement would operate much like the one the local power company has with TVA. Brown explained that Silicon Ranch would have responsibility for the facilities and their operation that generate the electricity and then distribute it to a connection with the GLPS distribution system.
If Greeneville Light & Power enters an agreement with Silicon Ranch, Brown said the company would look to find property to place solar panels for collection. With the topography of East Tennessee, it is most likely two properties would be needed to provide the flat area needed for enough solar panels to produce the generation amount allowed by TVA, he continued.
The solar panels that the company uses tilt on an axis to follow the arc of the sun, enabling them to the capture the full ray, especially during the warmest part of the afternoon, Brown explained.
Silicon Ranch differs from most other solar companies in that it prefers to own the land on which the panels are installed, paying taxes on that land and becoming a corporate citizen of the community, he said. The company is working with four utilities in East Tennessee now, he said, and is working with 38 local power companies in the TVA region to provide solar power.
There is a time factor involved in the proposed agreement, Brown explained. The proposed price was calculated using the current federal subsidy program for alternative energy sources. However, that subsidy amount will decrease after the first of the year, he said, and the price would have to be recalculated if an agreement was entered then.
Chris Mitchell, a rate consultant, told the board that he would recommend it seriously consider the solar power proposal.
Based on 2019 power usage by GLPS customers, the utility could have saved more than $600,000 in costs if the proposed solar power agreement was in place, he said.
The proposal would allow cost savings in the purchase of power because the price is lower than TVA’s rate and it would lower the amount of power purchased from TVA, he said.