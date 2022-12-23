Glenda Blazer has been a fixture at Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center for 41 years.
However, she almost missed her chance at getting hired there at all.
The year was 1981, and she was traveling on a bus trip in Canada. So in the days before cell phones, Blazer didn’t receive the multiple phone calls from the person wanting to interview her.
A week later Blazer was back home in Greene County when her home phone rang.
“It was Gail Beach, who was the director of the Access office, and she wanted me to come for an interview,” Blazer recalled. “She said she had been trying to reach me for days ... and had decided to try just one more time before she was going to call someone else.”
Thankfully, Blazer got the job and began her career at Roby Center in July of 1981, working part-time for the Access program. The agency was then housed in the basement of the Roby Center and focused on serving the needs of homebound elderly. In addition to making home visits for well-being checks, Blazer helped to connect the program’s senior clientele with various agencies with needed services, such as transportation, food, home repairs, heating assistance and much more.
“The position helped me to learn about the various agencies available that helped seniors — and it made me realize how much I loved working with the elderly,” Blazer said.
In August of 1988, Blazer was promoted to a full-time secretarial position at Roby Adult Center. This gave her an opportunity to become acquainted with each of the senior center members and learn what activities they enjoyed.
She would also make sure that the members had access to the van transportation to get them back and forth to the senior center as well as to other necessary destinations such as doctor appointments and the grocery store.
Blazer continued to serve in the administrative assistant position until 1994. In the spring of that year, she was approached by Town of Greeneville officials Jim Warner and Mayor G. Thomas Love about becoming the next Roby Adult Center director. The health of then-director Audrey Grubbs was failing, and she was considering retirement.
At first, Blazer said she was hesitant about accepting the offer. “I thought to myself, ‘Can I do that?!” But as she continued to think and pray about it, Blazer said she ultimately realized that it was something that she would like to try.
After Grubb’s retirement on Nov. 15, 1994, Blazer was immediately appointed by Town of Greeneville officials as the new director of the senior center.
During her 28 years as the administrative head of the Roby Center, Blazer said she has seen many changes take place — and many members come and go. “That is the sad part,” Blazer said. “It hurts me when members get disabled, go to a nursing home and pass away. They are like family to me.
“Likewise, the members feel like the Roby is their home away from home,” Blazer added. “We love decorating the center for holidays, especially at Christmastime, because some of them never decorate their homes as they get older. They really enjoy the Christmas lights, greenery and the red bows.
Activities always abound within the walls of the senior center – from Bingo, Rook and art classes to musical jams with the Roby Band. There are also exercise classes, line dancing and Tai Chi to keep everyone fit and limber.
“You can also always count on a bunch of guys every morning playing pool in the pool room,” Blazer added.
One of the annual activities that is perhaps most anticipated each year by the Roby members is the Christmas luncheon, which Blazer began in 1998.
“The seniors really enjoy getting dressed up and having a delicious meal together,” she said.
For a number of the years, the annual Christmas luncheon was held at Link Hills Country Club. However, in recent years the event has been held at the General Morgan Inn. This year’s event was held Dec. 16 with more than 200 individuals in attendance. Funding for the luncheon was provided by a grant from the State of Tennessee’s Commission on Aging and Disability, which Blazer had received for the special event.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the senior center had to close its doors to the members.
“We were shut down for nearly two years in 2020 and 2021,” Blazer said. “We couldn’t have the Christmas luncheon during that time, so we provided our members with a nice Christmas gift bag via a drive-thru event.”
To help provide meals to the Roby members during the COVID shut-down, Blazer also helped to organize drive-thru meal pick ups. The boxes of food were provided by the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability. In addition, the First Tennessee Human Resources Agency also provided frozen pre-packed meal trays for anyone over the age of 60 to pick up during the COVID closure.
Elderly homebound members continued to receive their hot meals daily through the help of volunteers, she added.
“It has been a joy and I will miss all of my dear friends that I have made over the years, but the time has come to retire,” Blazer said. She said she is looking forward to spending more time with her husband, Billy, at their Mosheim home.
Going forward, Blazer said she would like to see additional local agencies and organizations continue to step forward and provide support to the Roby Center and its members. It could be something as simple as sponsoring prizes for a Bingo game or hosting a blood pressure check or other special activity, she added.
During her tenure, Blazer said she has enjoyed a good working relationship with five different Greeneville mayors.
“We have also always had a wonderful Roby Center Advisory Board and many good employees,” she added.
Blazer’s successor at the Roby Center director will be Nicole Rader, who will assume the role on Jan. 1, 2023.