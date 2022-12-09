Greeneville Light and Power System has two donation-driven funds that it utilizes to help those who may need help paying their electric bills, and officials are hoping for increased customer participation in donating to the funds in order to maintain them as reliable resources for those in need.
Greeneville Light & Power System’s Community HELP (Heating Electric Lighting Program) fund is one of those funds that provides assistance for those who may be struggling with electric bills.
The program receives funding through a “round-up” process.
Customers enrolled in the program have their monthly electric bill payment rounded up to the next dollar amount with all proceeds going directly to the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries Food Bank located in Greeneville. The maximum contribution per customer is 99 cents per month.
Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries handles the administration of the donated funds to those in need of assistance.
Most of the funds raised through the Community HELP round-up go to help with electric bills, with 20% of funds going to the Greene County Wood Ministry.
Chuck Bowlin, GLPS president, said that other than some churches that may help out those who need financial assistance, the Community HELP program is one of the most direct ways to help people keep their lights on.
“It’s really one of only resources we have to send customers to get any assistance, and we’ve got a lot of needy folks in our community. It’s really the best resource we have,” Bowlin said. “At an average cost of 50 cents a month it’s a small and easy way to help your neighbors.”
When the program began in mid-2019, customers had to opt-in to the round-up process. That changed in 2020, when all customers were automatically enrolled and given the option to opt-out.
Many have opted out over the past couple years, and the amount of funding donated to the program by GLPS customers has been steadily declining.
In August of 2020, GLPS customers contributed about $15,600 into the program for that month, according to GLPS data. In October of this year, about $12,400 in donations were made by GLPS customers through the round-up program. The fund paid out about $14,120 in October, leaving the balance of the fund at its lowest level since before GLPS customers were automatically enrolled in the program in 2020. At the end of October, the fund had about $16,000 left in it.
Currently, 19,646 GLPS customers participate in the round-up program out of about 39,600 total customers.
New GLPS customers are no longer automatically enrolled in the program, but are asked if they would like to opt-in to the program when they fill out an application for service.
Hundreds of Greene Countians used the HELP fund this year.
According to Carolyn Brooks, the manager at Greeneville-Greene County Ministries, 743 local residents have received assistance from the HELP Fund this year.
PROJECT CARE
The Community HELP Fund is not the only program that GLPS offers to help those in need.
The utility’s “Project Care” has been in place for over 30 years and has given well over $1 million since it began. It also helps those in need of assistance to pay power bills.
Project Care is a longtime GLPS program that allows customers to provide a small monthly donation to Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries by having the desired donation amount added to their electric bill each month, which the utility matches — up to $2,000 a month.
“Some customers say that they want to do more than the round-up. They want to do $10 or $20 a month. That’s done through Project Care,” Bowlin said.
However, the fund is not being used to its full potential right now due to a lack of donations.
Greeneville Light & Power will match up to $2,000 in donations, meaning $4,000 would go into the fund each month if at least $2,000 were donated. Recently, that has not been the case.
For the past few months, GLPS customers have donated about $1,300 each month. That has left about $700 of matching funds on the table each month that could have been put into the program.
Currently, out of roughly 39,600 GLPS customers, 74 are contributing to Project Care.
Project Care’s fund balance had dropped to about $18,000 in October as the program has been giving out more than it is taking in from contributions over the past year.
“We are not maxing out what we could be matching because we don’t have enough folks participating in the program,” Bowlin said in discussing customer donations falling short of the $2,000 mark. “We are not able to leverage the full matching funds with the current level of giving.”
While the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries Coal Fund that is sponsored by the Greeneville Sun helps take some pressure off the GLPS assistance funds in the winter months, they are still utilized, with thousands of dollars expended each month. During the rest of the year when the Coal Fund is not open, the HELP Fund and Project Care fund are the only reliable assistance for those needing financial help.
In August of this year alone, the HELP funded expended about $21,300 to help keep the power on for needy customers during hot weather.
A total of 575 Greene County residents have been given relief by the Project Care fund this year.
Bowlin wants the funds to continue to be a resource for Greene Countians who need them.
“We want to reinforce them and make sure they continue to be available for those that need them,” Bowlin said.
Signing up to participate in the Community HELP round-up program and Project Care can be done quickly and easily online, according to Bowlin.
Those looking to sign up to give the Community HELP fund can do so online through the GLPS website at glps.net through the SmartHub portal, or through the SmartHub app on a smartphone.
Once signed up for the Community HELP program, customers can sign up to give through Project Care through the same online avenues.
Those wishing to sign up for the programs can also drop by the GLPS office at 110 N. College St. to get enrolled and those wishing to sign up for only Project Care and not participate in the Community HELP round-up must visit the GLPS office at 110 N. College St. for enrollment.
Those wishing to get involved in the programs or learn more about them can also call the GLPS office at 423-636-6200.
“We’re just trying to help those in need and make sure those needs are able to be met moving forward,” Bowlin said. “We are fortunate to have a community that has historically been very generous.”