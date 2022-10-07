A volunteer crew from Greeneville Light & Power System pitched in as Florida begins a lengthy recovery from the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian.
The hurricane was deadliest storm to hit Florida since 1935, leveling some communities and causing more than 100 deaths.
Five GLPS employees arrived in Florida on Sept. 29 and remained until Tuesday. The five-man team worked in the Fort Meade area of Polk County, northeast of the Fort Myers area, which bore the brunt of the Category 4 hurricane.
The GLPS crew brought two bucket trucks, a line truck and a pickup truck to Florida.
There was plenty of work to do in Polk County, said Marcus Light, crew foreman.
“There was a lot of tree destruction in our area. There were trees down on houses, trees broke the power lines and broken poles,” Light said.
The crew worked 16-hour days replacing power lines and utility poles. Wind did much of the damage in the areas where GLPS worked.
“They had some minor flooding. We drove through areas where there was water over the wheels,” Light said.
Light was involved in the response to the 2011 tornado outbreak in Greene County. He likened the damage seen in Polk County to the destructive effects of the Greene County tornadoes.
“It would definitely compare to it,” Light said.
Light and the other volunteers have responded to hurricanes in the past.
“We were prepared for the damage. We have to repair it,” he said.
Florida utilities requested assistance last week after Hurricane Ian roared through sections of the state. Greeneville Light & Power System asked for volunteers. Light, a lead lineman, was accompanied by four other crew members: Josh Freshour, Scott Harrison, Jason Holder and Chris Seaton.
Light said the Greeneville team worked with a utility crew from Decatur, Alabama.
“We teamed up to make two big crews,” he said.
There was limited power and water availability in Polk County, so the GLPS volunteers stayed in a motel in Lakeland, about an hour’s drive away.
The utility crew arrived two days after Hurricane Ian hit. Light was impressed with the response of residents.
“The people were out. They were already cleaning up properties. Neighbors were working together clearing the trees and clearing the roads. They were geared up and ready for it,” he said.
The citizens of Fort Meade were relieved to see help arrive.
“They were very nice, very welcoming, very appreciative and very thankful,” Light said.
Areas of Polk County that sustained heavy storm damage will take time to rebound.
“It will be slow for them to recover,” Light said.
Communities like Fort Myers that took a powerful hit from Hurricane Ian and lost much of the infrastructure have more serious challenges.
“It will take a long time. They have nothing to get back to. Everything was gone,” Light said.
Chuck Bowlin, GLPS president and CEO, complimented the volunteers on the work they did in Florida.
“They worked pretty steady when they were down there,” he said.
For their part, the GLPS employees were glad to respond and assist the community.
“We really enjoy going and helping these people in the time of need, and it’s really good to see them coming together and helping each other out,” Light said. “They were very appreciative and thankful.”