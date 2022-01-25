Not long after an EF4 tornado almost completely destroyed the town of Mayfield, Kentucky on the night of Dec. 10, six lineworkers from Greeneville Light and Power System were on the way to help Mayfield Electric System get the power back on.
GLPS lineworkers Caleb Shaw, Jonathan Collins, Josh Cutshaw, Austin Bailey, Preston Shuffler, and Randy Riddle volunteered to travel to Mayfield to help repair the power lines in the town. Riddle served as the foreman of the crew.
Cutshaw discussed the experience of the crew with the Greeneville Energy Authority on Monday morning.
“I want to thank you for the opportunity for us to go. It takes me back to when we needed help years back,” Cutshaw told the board. “It’s a brotherhood. We want to help them, and we know that they will be here to help us when we need it.”
Everyone on the crew had done storm repair work before, but Cutshaw said that the devastation in Mayfield was the worst they had ever seen after a storm.
“The tornado with over 190 mile per hour winds went straight through the middle of the town. There was nothing left. It had destroyed so much that people that lived there said they had trouble knowing where they were because all the landmarks had been totally wiped out,” Cutshall said. “It’s hard to fathom. I would like to think that if that happened in Greeneville that I would be able to tell where I was, but when everything is gone it is hard to know where you are with nothing recognizable to look at.”
Cutshaw said the town reminded the crew a lot of Greeneville, and brought home the reality of how a disaster can strike anywhere.
The six man crew from Greene County spent 24 days in Mayfield, installing new power poles and stringing up new three-phase power lines.
The crew had to install all new wire as there was no wire left salvageable after the storm.
As clean-up continued throughout the area, the GLPS team often worked closely behind crews that were clearing destruction. GLPS and teams from other electric companies would often follow behind the clean-up crews as the area was cleared for them to continue placing poles and hanging line.
Jason Weatherly, an employee of the Mayfield Electric System, served as a “birddog” for the crew, working with them daily and guiding them through the town.
According to Cutshaw, Weatherly was a massive help to the GLPS crew as they installed the new lines due to most of the local electric company’s records and maps being completely destroyed in the storm.
The men from Greene County experienced all kinds of weather as they worked to restore power to as much of the area as they could.
“The first three days we were there, it was solid heavy rain. It flooded the streets and everything. Those that still had some of their homes left put tarps over them to try to keep the rain out. The rain caused people to lose even more than they had already lost,” Cutshaw said. “After that, some decent warm and clear weather came through before it got really cold. It got down to zero and below-zero and snowed the last week we were there.”
Even though there was destruction all around them, the crew was able to keep their morale up and stay focused on the vital tasks at hand.
“We passed a memorial every day to those that had died in the storms, and to think that could easily be us just really hits you. You understand what’s at stake, what’s happened, and what you’re there for,” Cutshaw said. “You don’t have to search for motivation.”
The survivors of the storm were grateful to the crews that were there to help them get the lights back on.
“People would stop and not only would they say thank you, but they would ask if they could do anything for us or bring us food. That keeps you going,” Cutshaw said.
The crew from GLPS was one of more than 75 that went to the area to help the town before Christmas. The crews, including the GLPS crew, went home for Christmas, and only about 30 returned to the area to continue to help out.
The six-man crew from Greene County was one of those 30 crews.
All told, after 24 days total in Mayfield, the GLPS crew was responsible for building out about five miles of three-phase power line from an electrical substation. They started at the substation because there was nowhere else to start, according to Cutshaw.
Cutshaw said that the crew often joked with Weatherly that they were going to stay in Mayfield until he retired from the Mayfield Electric System.
In fact, Weatherly did retire, just days after the GLPS crew left the town.
“It’s kind of funny how that worked out. We always joked about it and then it ended up happening,” Cutshaw said.
The Greene County crew was not going to leave Mayfield until the job was done, and done well.
“We stayed until the job was done. We went as far as we could until they told us that there was no one else to hook up to. We did all we could until they said there was nothing else left for us to do,” Cutshaw said. “We left that system better than we found it.”
The members of the Energy Authority lauded the efforts of the crew that volunteered to leave their homes and families to go help strangers who needed it most.
“It’s incredible. I’m speechless really,” Energy Authority Chair Sarah Webster said.
“We appreciate what you did and how you represented us,” Energy Authority member Shane Hite said.
“This is one of the most noble things I have ever seen. We are so proud of you all,” Energy Authority member Sam Miller said.