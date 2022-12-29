As an arctic air mass plunged temperatures in Greene County and much of the southeast into the single digits and near zero degrees for multiple days over the Christmas weekend, the Tennessee Valley Authority instituted rolling blackouts in all of the local utilities it powers, including Greeneville Light & Power System.
A press release from TVA on Saturday said that the blackouts were ordered to keep the power grid stable during the high energy demand as people tried to keep their homes warm in the low temperatures.
According to GLPS President and CEO Chuck Bowlin, keeping the power grid stable is imperative in the "real-time system that TVA operates in."
"As power load and demand comes on, TVA has to react and adjust their power generation output in real time. If load gets too high it starts collapsing that generation. The generators can't keep up with the high load frequency in real time, and it bogs them down. They are programmed to shut down if that occurs to avoid damaging them, and if you lose one then it snowballs because then you have even less generators trying to keep up with the same high load," Bowlin said. "So we have to shed load or the whole power system could cascade down and cause widespread, prolonged outages."
It was to avoid cascading those shutdowns that TVA instituted rolling blackouts in its 153 utilities as power demand reached all-time highs over the weekend.
"During the 24-hours of December 23, TVA supplied more energy than at any other time in its history – 740 gigawatt-hours, or 740 million kilowatt-hours. The cold also produced a winter record for peak power demand of 33,425 megawatts at 7 p.m. CT when the regionwide average temperature was 9 degrees," TVA said in a statement released on Saturday.
On Friday, TVA supplied more power than at any other time in its history according to the statement.
The Tennessee Valley Authority also lost some of its power generating assets in its power plants.
In a brief video released by TVA on Friday, TVA Chief Operating Officer Dan Moul said that the loss of generation was because of issues encountered with the weather.
"Due to extreme cold and high winds, we have lost some generation and our employees are working around the clock to return these units to service," Moul said in the video.
Bowlin said TVA had not released information on which power plants had lost generation capabilities, and TVA did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday about which generating assets were lost.
However, TVA did release a statement late Wednesday taking responsibility for the blackouts.
"We at TVA take full responsibility for the impact we had on our customers. We never want to impact anyone’s energy at any time. This is not the way we want to serve our communities and customers," TVA said in Wednesday's statement. "We are conducting a thorough review of what occurred and why. We are committed to sharing these lessons learned and – more importantly – the corrective actions we take in the weeks ahead to ensure we are prepared to manage significant events in the future."
The statement from TVA also notes that Friday's "system-wide power consumption reduction" lasted for two hours and 15 minutes, while Saturday's lasted five hours and 40 minutes.
"Most of the local power companies were able to target power reductions that impacted customers for relatively short durations. We greatly appreciate their partnership and support throughout this event," the statement said. "We will learn from this unprecedented event and are committed to providing you with the reliable service you expect and deserve"
In an email Wednesday, TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler said that TVA would continue to release information about the situation as it becomes available to be delivered.
While TVA did not specify which generating assets were lost, TVA did inform Bowlin about the amount of power generation that was lost.
"Between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday morning they lost between 6,000 and 7,000 megawatts of generation. That is about 20% of their generation fleet," Bowlin said.
The combination of record level power load and losing generation capabilities left little choice but for TVA to institute blackouts to curtail load in order to avoid a collapse in parts of the electrical grid.
It was the first time TVA ordered blackouts in its nearly 90-year history.
"I have been in this business 31 years and I can remember two times when TVA was right on the verge of having to initiate blackouts, but they were able to stabilize generation or purchase power from other companies. However, with the widespread nature of the weather, other companies did not have power to spare to TVA," Bowlin said.
Bowlin said that normally as a part of curtailing load, TVA would ask industrial customers to lower their load in hopes of avoiding blackouts. However, since it was the Friday before Christmas Eve, many factories and industries were already shut down or at low capacity.
"They asked industrial customers to drop load, but they did not get much of a response since many of them had already gone for Christmas," Bowlin said.
Utilities were then ordered to "shed load," with 5% curtailment being ordered Friday and 10% on Saturday.
According to Bowlin, GLPS was operating at about 265 megawatts of load on Friday and 290 megawatts of load on Saturday. The utility therefore dropped about 14 megawatts of load on Friday, but had to drop around 30 megawatts of load Saturday.
In instituting the blackouts, GLPS followed its "Emergency Load Curtailment Plan," which Bowlin said had recently been reviewed and updated.
Bowlin said GLPS had "flexibility" built into its plan that would allow it to curtail up to 20% of its load.
"We were able to adapt pretty easily," Bowlin said.
"As luck would have it, we had gone through our Emergency Load Curtailment Plan and updated that at the end of November, a little less than a month before. We had that plan ready to go, so less than five minutes from getting the call from TVA we were dropping breakers and complying with the request," Bowlin said.
Bowlin noted that GLPS Operations Manager Dwayne Wells had done "excellent work" in getting the plan updated.
The plan also ensured that essential services such as medical facilities and sewer and water treatment plants did not have their power cut off. Bowlin noted that Greene County's two solar farms that supply GLPS fed three megawatts of power to the utility on Saturday morning.
The plan helped GLPS respond in a short-notice situation, since TVA did not inform GLPS or other utilities that they anticipated blackouts being needed.
"We were given no preliminary notice from TVA. There was not a conversation earlier in the week about preparing for the possibility. They did not anticipate the situation," Bowlin said.
Bowlin said that a TVA alert about the blackouts went out to the GLPS engineer on duty, and the engineer notified him. The two met at the GLPS office minutes later to implement the power curtailment plan.
Bowlin said that it was the first time the plan had been used, and that GLPS had to add to it as the blackout period extended over longer time periods than expected.
"We had never had to implement that step, obviously. So we looked at it and had it planned out to about an hour's worth. We didn't think we would be going over that. So on the fly we looked at if this lasts over an hour, what are we going to do. We had engineers look at that and come up with a plan for that as it continued. We had good people. I feel like Greeneville responded as well as anybody in the Valley," Bowlin said.
Bowlin said that the curtailment plan and its implementation "held up" during the ordered blackouts.
"Another utility in the state had to operate 45 breakers to comply, and 20% wouldn't close back and left customers without power for an extended period of time. They had to send crews out to fix those breakers, and honestly that is due to poor maintenance on the system," Bowlin said. "We were able to do that without issues."
Bowlin was happy with how the plan was implemented, but he noted that he hoped to improve communication about the power curtailment plan with residents and the media if its use were to be necessary again.
"I think the plan held up very well, but you can always improve things and we have plans to make improvements. We didn't have a good way to translate to the community what breakers affected which areas of the system. We may know, but we need to be able to communicate which customers will be affected. So we are going to get language pre-prepared to do that," Bowlin said. "We can distribute that document to citizens and the media that will show which areas will be affected at which time. We can better facilitate getting the word out."
Bowlin said he appreciated the understanding Greene County residents affected by the rolling blackouts over the weekend and said GLPS was doing its best to serve the county's citizens.
"We have their best interests at heart. We never want to implement something like this, but as a partner with TVA we have no choice. As uncomfortable as it was, had we not acted quickly it could have been a much bigger problem. Twenty minutes isn't a party, but it wasn't the end of the world. My power was off to during the whole thing," Bowlin said. "We appreciate their patience and ask for their trust in dealing with these situations."