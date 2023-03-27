The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced earlier in March that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Tennessee to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe winter storm that occurred Dec. 22-27 in 2022.
Greene County was named in the agency’s disaster declaration. Cocke, Coffee, Davidson, Henderson, Knox, Maury, Perry, Putnam, Shelby and Washington counties were also named.
The arctic blast in late December plunged Greene County into a deep freeze with temperatures near or below zero for extended periods of time. The brutally cold temperatures also caused the Tennessee Valley Authority to institute rolling blackouts in the region it serves as some of the organization’s power plants suffered damage from extreme cold.
One local organization, Greeneville Light & Power System, is eligible for the federal disaster relief funding, and is in the process of applying for the funds to help pay for damages the local power system sustained during the storm.
According to Andie Talbert of GLPS, about 1,000 feet of GLPS wire and two transformers were damaged in the weather event. Approximately 3,768 customers were without power due to the damages.
The estimated costs of the damages were $7,610.05 for materials, $8,404.25 for labor, $5,382.80 for transportation and $3,750.95 for contract work. That totals around $25,148.05 in damages.
GLPS is hoping to receive $25,148.05 in federal disaster relief funding to pay for the damages or at least 75% of the costs.
Certain eligibility requirements must be met by entities in order to qualify for the funding, and GLPS is the only local organization that meets the requirements, according to officials.
Greene County’s water utilities, although damaged by the weather event, are not eligible for the federal disaster relief funds.
According to Greeneville/Greene County Emergency Management Director Heather Sipe, the county’s local water utilities are not eligible for the funding as they are “for-profit” entities.
Greene County Schools and Greeneville City Schools are also not eligible for the federal funding. Sipe said that the respective school systems were ineligible due the insurance policies of both systems and content damage requirements.
Local Emergency Management Agency (EMA) officials worked with regional, state and federal agency officials throughout the process in determining damages and eligibility for entities, while also submitting information to Tennessee Emergency Management Agency officials.
The process of procuring the federal disaster relief funds for GLPS began March 21, according to Sipe, and the process is currently ongoing.
“Local EMA continues to work in conjunction with Greeneville Light & Power personnel to ensure that their needs are met to receive a full reimbursement from FEMA,” Sipe said in an email Friday.