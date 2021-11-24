Eight local organizations will receive grant funding from the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Community Care Fund through Greeneville Light and Power System.
GLPS CEO Chuck Bowlin informed the Greeneville Energy Authority this week that the TVA had decided to continue the Community Care Fund program into 2022. The program began in April of 2020 to help organizations and charities that may have had their funding or resources impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the program began in 2020, the TVA and local power companies have contributed about $9 million through the Community Care Fund, according to figures provided by the TVA.
In the latest round, a total of $40,000 in grant funding will be divided between eight local organizations. The eight local organizations that will receive funding are:
- Greene County Habitat For Humanity
- Boys & Girls of Greenville and Greene County
- Greene County Partnership Foundation
- United Way of Greene County
- Greene County Child Advocacy Center
- Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Squad
- Greene County Isaiah 117 House
- Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministry
The funding comes in the form of a matching grant, which means that whatever funding each organizations receives will have to be matched by community donations or other funding.
According to a statement on the TVA’s website, the Community Care Fund has already provided assistance to 637 organizations across the Tennessee Valley region.
The TVA believes that local power companies, such as GLPS, have the best understanding of the immediate needs of the people they serve. That is why the TVA elected to partner with GLPS and other local power companies to select the local organizations that will receive the matching donations.
For the Isaiah 117 House, the additional funding will help the organization take care of children as well as make improvements to the facility, said Isaiah 117 House Program Coordinator Gwyn Southerland.
“Every child that comes thorough our house costs at least $300, so this funding will help us be able to continue to take care of all of the children we see,” Southerland said.
The Isaiah 117 House also just installed a new storage building behind the house, and this funding will help finish that project.
“We just got a storage shed behind the building and we would like to put some gravel and pavers down around it and leading up to it. We are always making improvements at the house. This funding will certainly help with that,” Southerland said. “We really appreciate the TVA for providing the funding, and thankful for GLPS for thinking of us as a worthy organization. We are really blessed.”