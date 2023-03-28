Moving forward, Greeneville Light & Power System will be known as the Greeneville Energy Authority or GEA.
Greeneville Energy Authority President and CEO Chuck Bowlin announced the launch of the new name and branding during Monday’s Greeneville Energy Authority Board meeting.
“We are officially launching our GEA (Greeneville Energy Authority) logo and branding,” Bowlin told the board. “We have been using it here and there, but you are going to be seeing that in the community more and we will be using that from this point forward.”
Greeneville Light & Power System has technically been the Greeneville Energy Authority since 2019.
“In cooperation with the Town of Greeneville, the Greeneville Light and Power System was restructured as a ‘Power Authority’ on July 1, 2019. As part of that process, one of the requirements of the State of Tennessee was that our name had to be changed to include the word ‘Authority.’ With that, the Greeneville Energy Authority was born,” Bowlin said in an interview on Thursday. “While we have continued to do business as the Greeneville Light & Power System, our legal name has been the Greeneville Energy Authority since that time.”
Greeneville Light & Power began providing electric services to Greene County in 1945, and Bowlin said that the same quality service will still be provided under the new Greeneville Energy Authority moniker.
“We are extremely proud to have been a significant part of this community and to have earned the confidence of Greene County residents through these years,” Bowlin said.
Bowlin said the power utility is not being sold, and that “in fact it is the opposite.”
Becoming an Energy Authority gave the energy company more political separation and independence from the Town of Greeneville. Bowlin said that some other towns had sold their utilities before and dollars given to sold utilities flow out of the community.
Being more independent as an Energy Authority somewhat shields the power utility from being sold.
“The company is not going to be sold. As a matter of fact this limits the flexibility and possibility of being sold,” Bowlin said. “If we did get a mayor or something that wanted to sell the utility they would have to jump through more hoops now and work with our board.”
Under the energy authority structure, privatization would require approval by the utility’s board and the town and be voted on by public referendum.
Bowlin said that another advantage of being an Energy Authority is that the utility carries its own debt and that its debt “does not go on the town’s books.”
The main advantage to being an Energy Authority is the ability to provide broadband services, according to Bowlin.
“Among other things, this restructuring provided the legal authority for the newly created Greeneville Energy Authority to be able to provide telecommunication services to our customers, including broadband. Since December 27, 2021, the Greeneville Energy Authority has been taking steps to be able to provide broadband services in portions of Greene County, and we expect to connect our first customer this fall. With this foundation, we will be applying for grants with the hope of expanding these services to all of our customers over time,” Bowlin said.
Bowlin said that as the Greeneville Energy Authority begins providing broadband services, electrical service will remain a priority.
“We have no intention of neglecting our electric system in this process.” Bowlin said. “We are going to continue with the same degree of capital plan investments in the electric system.”
As the power utility begins introducing its new broadband service, officials with the power utility felt the time was right to fully transition to doing business as the Greeneville Energy Authority.
“As we take our first steps into offering these new services, we think it is an appropriate time to begin transitioning to the use of our name as the Greeneville Energy Authority (GEA). As part of this transition, you will begin seeing the Greeneville Energy Authority and our GEA logo in places that you would have previously seen the Greeneville Light & Power System and GLPS,” Bowlin said. “Although change is often difficult to adopt, King Solomon said ‘There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.’ We think this is the time to let you know that something is different about us and the use of our new name and logo will be a reminder of that. We are excited to begin offering broadband and related services beginning this fall and bringing our same level of service to these products.”
Beginning Monday, the energy utility began to fully undertake the effort to be known as the Greeneville Energy Authority.
The sign in front of the former Greeneville Light & Power System building will soon label the building as the Greeneville Energy Authority.
The company’s website will soon change to reflect the transition to the Greeneville Energy Authority as well.
“We are going to be answering the phone as Greeneville Energy Authority beginning this week too,” Bowlin said.
Any GLPS logos will also be changed to GEA on trucks, shirts and anywhere else that identifies the energy utility.
Bowlin said that the utility has “tried to keep costs at a minimal level” in changing its name and logo. He said the utility has expended about $2,000, most of which went to Tusculum University for the creation and design of the utility’s new logo.
Any new equipment that GEA orders will now be marked with the GEA logo as it arrives, gradually replacing old GLPS logos.
The “G” in the new logo is designed to look like a power button from a computer or other devices, while the “A” includes a design that resembles a wifi signal.
The logo will include the words “Greeneville Light & Power System” underneath it for a short time, according to Bowlin, as a reminder that the Greeneville Energy Authority and Greeneville Light & Power System are one and the same.
“We want people to make the link that we are the same company. We are just moving forward and offering additional services. We are making progress,” Bowlin said.
The reference to “Greeneville Light & Power System” on the logo will be dropped over time.
“Rest assured that we are still the same company that will provide the same great services with the same great employees, but there will be something new. So, as you begin seeing the Greeneville Energy Authority or our GEA logo, please realize that this is not a new company. It is the same company that you have known and received services from for nearly 78 years, but we will soon be offering more than we have been able to in the past,” Bowlin said.
Bowlin acknowledges that it will take time for the community to get used to referring to the power utility as the Greeneville Energy Authority.
“If it takes a while for you to get acclimated to it or if we slip up and answer the phone with our old name, it’s ok. We will make the transition together, and in years to come, GEA will come naturally for all of us. The Greeneville Energy Authority is looking forward to continuing to serve you,” Bowlin said.