Law enforcement officers found no shortage of alleged impaired drivers on area roads over the weekend.
Most defendants had first scheduled appearances on Monday in General Sessions Court.
- Wesley Alan Dewitt, 25, of 425 Park Lane, was charged Friday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license-3rd offense. A pursuit ensued that ended with Dewitt crashing an allegedly stolen car on Davy Crockett Park Road in Chuckey. Bond for Dewitt was set at $25,000.
- Eddie Ray Bailey, 53, of Butcher Valley Road, Rogersville, was charged with DUI by the Tennessee Highway Patrol after a trooper saw him on a motorcycle going in the wrong lane of travel on Speedway Lane in Bulls Gap. Bailey was not wearing a helmet and had a cold can of beer on the motorcycle. He gave off a strong odor of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests, a report said. Bond was set at $1,000.
- Holly D. Moore, 44, of 499 Campbell Circle, Chuckey, was charged Friday afternoon by Greeneville police with DUI and issued a citation for having switched tags. Moore was “passed out” and slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle in the 200 block of West Summer Street, a report said. The vehicle was running. Moore allegedly told police she had used heroin 30 minutes before driving. A syringe was found in Moore’s purse. Bond was set at $1,000.
- Jerry L. Werner, 50, of Richmond, Indiana, was charged about 9:30 a.m. Saturday by the THP with DUI-3rd offense and driving on a revoked license following a traffic stop on Exit 23 of Interstate 81. Werner was talking on a cellphone and allegedly went through a traffic light and stopped in the middle of the intersection. Werner, who has two prior DUI convictions in Indiana and is designated a habitual traffic offender, emitted a strong odor of alcohol and allegedly refused to take field sobriety tests. Werner was held on no bond.
- Billy Wayne Lee, 43, of Rutledge in Grainger County, was charged Saturday by the THP with DUI-4th offense, violation of the implied consent law, and driving on a revoked license-3rd offense after nearly colliding with a trooper’s patrol car on U.S. 11E near the on ramp to southbound Interstate 81, a report said. Lee partially pulled from the turn lane into the patrol car’s lane of travel, causing the trooper to swerve to avoid a crash. A records check after a traffic stop showed Lee’s driver’s license was revoked. He had slurred speech and allegedly admitted to earlier taking Suboxone and smoking marijuana. Lee showed signs of being under the influence during field sobriety tests and allegedly refused to have blood drawn. A search warrant was obtained and blood was drawn from Lee, the report said. He was held without bond.
- David O. Sellers, 61, of Caldwell Road, Rogersville, was charged with DUI about 3:15 a.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies following a call about an intoxicated driver on Marvin Road in Mosheim. Sellers’ vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road with no lights on. Sellers allegedly admitted to drinking and said he had been stopped in the road for two hours. He was also charged with driving on a revoked license. Bond was set at $2,000.
- Brittney S. Bellars, 30, of 423 Fairgrounds Road, was charged Saturday by Tusculum police with DUI after officers investigated a report of a possible intoxicated driver on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Bellars tuned onto Ripley Island Road and was allegedly driving in the wrong lane before turning onto the Chuckey-Doak Access Road. She stopped in the back parking lot of Chuckey-Doak Middle School. Bellars gave off a strong smell of alcohol and did poorly on field sobriety tests. Bond was set at $1,000.
- David A. Walters, 57, of 174 Maple Swamp Road, Chuckey, was charged about 7:05 p.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with DUI, violation of the implied consent law, simple drug possession and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon. Walters was slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle in the 1700 block of West Main Street, with the engine still running and the gear in park, a report said. Walters was unsteady on his feet and showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests. He allegedly refused a blood draw and had four Xanax pills and a loaded .357 revolver in his possession. Bond for Walters was set at $4,000.
- Brenda Susan Dill, 61, of 710 Wisecarver Road, Mosheim, was charged Sunday by the THP with DUI following a traffic stop. Dill was allegedly weaving in and out of her travel lane, a report said. She gave off a strong odor of alcohol and allegedly admitted to drinking at a Mosheim bar before driving. Dill had slurred speech and showed signs of being under the influence during field sobriety tests. Bond was set at $1,000.