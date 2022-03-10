Greeneville Middle School students tried their hand at a construction project on Wednesday morning and learned lessons in teamwork while building.
The HammerBuild, facilitated by Franklin, Tennessee-Based hands-on mathematics program If I Had A Hammer, gave students practical experiences with math, multiple types of tools and especially in working together to achieve a larger goal than any individual could complete — building a house.
The 25 seventh- and eighth-graders worked together to build a tiny house under the direction of program founder Perry Wilson with a few South Greene High School students who are taking Walters State Community College's Workforce 101 course this semester. Participating students completed the project inside the Lyceum at Walters State's Niswonger Campus.
"They are working with fractions, measuring and learning how to use tools, but they are also focusing on teamwork, leadership and how to sell yourself and be positive positive on the job site," said Janis Young, who teaches seventh grade science at Greeneville Middle. "It's like a big puzzle, and they are doing it all themselves, but it's not just about building."
Aundrea Gunter, instructional specialist for math and science at Greeneville Middle and High schools, said the practice with real-world mathematics, as well as the job site experience, help give students practice with some of what they study in the classroom.
"It really helps to build capacity for math with real-world applications to what they're learning in the classroom, but it's also those soft skills that are so necessary as our students move forward towards being college and career ready," Gunter said.
Students said they enjoyed working together and seeing the house take shape.
"It was fun to learn how to build and work as a team with my friends," said eighth grader Luke Hall.
Eighth-grader Jabez Dixon said he has helped with painting projects with his Scouts troop, but the HammerBuild was a different experience.
"I've never built a house like today, and I really enjoyed seeing the construction moving along and how it came together," he said.
Seventh-grader Parker James said his most similar experience before Wednesday was helping his father build a shed, but he said that was different because on Wednesday, he was part of a larger team.
"It's a good teamwork experience. We learned helping each other is good, and things are easier when you're with your friends," James said.
For the South Greene High School students, the HammerBuild also offered them a chance to mentor some younger students and take on leadership roles.
"It felt nice to be a role model to some younger kids and hopefully help them build some skills that will look good on a resume," said sophomore John Jones.
Juniors Nichole Vance and Chris Belt agreed.
"It's nice to help create another generation of leaders," Belt said.
"I think it's a good opportunity for us and them," Vance said.
Eighth-grader Emerson Hensley said he felt inspired by the project.
"I think it was really good to work as a team, and it's really inspiring to think about what we can do in life," he said.
With construction-related jobs in demand, high school assistant principal from Kentucky Matt Spottswood, who travels with If I Had A Hammer because he said he believes in the value of the experiences especially for at-risk students, said the real-world, on-the-job STEM experience can help show students a possible future.
"This program is just an amazing opportunity to help keep kids from losing confidence in themselves, and these skills happen to be among the most in demand," Spottswood said. "There's a huge demand right now and a low supply of people who can read a ruler, use fractions and work in a group, but they could make some really good money doing it."
Eighth-grader Hensley said the experience got him thinking, and he might consider a career in construction in the future. Even if that isn't the case, he said the half-day experience was a good time.
"It's better than sitting in a chair, and it was a good chance for us to get to know each other," Hensley said.
The experience was funded through the Niswonger Foundation's STEM.LD grant, an $8.8 million federal research grant project focused on increasing student success and improving student outcomes in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) courses.
After building the house, students ate lunch at Walters State and then split into groups to tour the college campus and try out virtual reality workplace experiences.
"The goal of the whole day, in addition to STEM practice, is getting these students to a college campus and getting them thinking about career opportunities and how they can be successful in the future," Dr. Nancy Dishner, president of the Niswonger Foundation said.
To learn more about If I Had A Hammer, visit www.ifihadahammer.com.
For more information about the STEM.LD grant and other programs facilitated by the Niswonger Foundation, visit www.niswongerfoundation.com. For more information about Walters State, visit www.ws.edu.