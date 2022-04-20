A leading women’s track runner and Olympic coach hails from Greeneville, and the track she once ran on at Greeneville Middle School as a student athlete is now officially named for her.
After she graduated from Greeneville High School in 1966, Terry Hull Crawford went on to compete nationally and internationally and claim many firsts, including being a member of Knoxville’s first women’s track team, winning the University of Tennessee’s first national championship for the women’s athletic department as coach, and being the first to coach both women and men at California Polytechnic State University.
In a ceremony Tuesday evening at Greeneville Middle School’s track, generally used for local track meets, that track was formally named the Terry Hull Crawford Track. Track Coach Larry Blalock stopped the Bill Brimer Track Meet at 6 p.m. for the brief ceremony.
“Terry is most deserving. She had such an outstanding career for a Greene County girl, and we’re glad we were able to do this,” said local businessman Kent Bewley, who led the committee that proposed naming the track for Crawford.
Bewley, also a former track runner, said he was assisting with the track team at GHS and recommended Crawford to the UT coach, who was in the process of forming the first women’s team.
“She was so fast. I think he thought I was exaggerating when I told him, but as they say, the rest is history,” Bewley said. “She performed well and went to the top of her game. I believe she was the highest ranking woman in track and field until she retired, and she coached the coaches that coach for the Olympics.”
Director of Schools Steve Starnes noted Crawford’s earliest athletic achievements as a Greeneville City Schools student — multiple wins at the Greeneville Exchange Club Field Day events.
“From her humble beginnings as a Greeneville City Schools student participating in the Exchange Club Field Day events, to participating in intramural at Greeneville Junior High and GHS during physical education classes, to becoming a three-time All-American track athlete while attending UT, to becoming the head coach of the 1988 Women’s Olympic Track and Field Team and winning multiple collegiate national championships as a coach, Terry has accomplished so much in her lifetime,” Starnes said. “This evening also speaks to the importance of supporting and encouraging students to achieve their dreams.”
Crawford thanked Bewley as well as others she said helped her along the way.
“I have learned that it’s important to take the time to say thank you, so thank you to Kent Bewley, who changed my life,” she said, adding that she was in the “right place at the right time to become one of the first female runners.”
“This has been wonderful, and I am really a little overwhelmed,” Crawford said after the ceremony. “The support of the community has been amazing. I am so humbled this will be here forever.”