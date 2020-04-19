A Chuckey family of nine who lost their home and almost all of their possessions in a devastating fire on April 12 is looking to rebuild as soon as possible.
A friend started a GoFundMe site to assist the Stoltzfus family in rebuilding the house, at 250 Stockton Drive.
Marlin Stoltzfus said Saturday he appreciates the community’s concern at a time when the thoughts of so many are focused on the coronavirus epidemic.
Stoltzfus, who does excavation work, was already laying a foundation for a new house on Saturday with friends. He is thankful no one was injured in the fire, which was called in about 7:30 p.m. on April 12. The fire prompted a response from multiple volunteer departments, including Nolichuckey, Limestone, Embreeville and Tusculum.
Additional family possessions were destroyed when the fire rekindled on the morning of April 13.
Damage to the family’s home and possessions exceeds $200,000. The home was not insured, and Stoltzfus said he is not sure when construction can begin.
“We are trying to rebuild. Plans are being made,” Stoltzfus said “We’re taking it a day at a time.”
Stoltzfus is a well-known local businessman. He is the owner of County Line Transport LLC and also County Line Excavating.
Neighbor Barbara Crain is one of those assisting the Stoltzfus family. She said that earlier on April 12, the Stoltzfus family attended services at Greene County Mennonite Church and then returned home.
Family members were all in a small studio building next to the house when the fire started. Stoltzfus said his family has lived in the house for 22 years.
“By the time they saw the smoke, the house was almost fully engulfed. After attempting to pull out a few items, they realized it was no longer safe and moved back from the fire. Neighbors immediately responded, but it was too late and could only watch and comfort the family,” Crain said in an email.
It took several hours to extinguish the blaze. Firefighters were able to remove some salvageable items from the basement, but other property the family planned to recover was destroyed the next morning when the fire rekindled, Stoltzfus said.
Family friend Josiah Wengerd organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for the rebuilding of the house. Donations will be overseen through the Greene County Mennonite Church in Chuckey.
The GoFundMe site can be accessed at:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/stoltzfus-house-fire-fund?utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR0ZDrHs68vLWCPJ-I1eRgkjHrLwgLqIZsNXAPlmuYHJPjpF6qsCAvjjEfM
As of Sunday morning, $50,147 toward the $200,000 goal had been raised on the GoFundMe site. At least 270 donors, many anonymous, have contributed money to the Stoltzfus House Fire Fund.
The family began work on the property as soon as it was safe to do so. Wengerd posted an update on Wednesday.
“Marlin and his sons cleaned up the house debris today. A clean foundation and plans for something new brings hope to the family. So many kind offers have been made to help in any way they can (including) fabric for new dresses, sending appliances, construction on the house.”
Wengerd wrote that the basement floor can be saved, along with some of the house walls.
“There are lots of ways to help and work to do, but there is hope and trust in a great God we serve in a time like this,” he wrote.
Stoltzfus and his wife Lavina have seven children ranging in age from 7 to 26. He said that family members are living nearby with relatives. A fire cause has not been released.
Stoltzfus said convictions connected to the Mennonite faith are one reason why the house was not insured, although he is rethinking the insurance question should the family rebuild.
“(Rebuilding) will take a lot of money. That’s why a GoFundMe is out there,” Stoltzfus said.
Donations can also be made directly through the Greene County Mennonite Church, 3625 Chuckey Pike.