Greeneville, TN (37743)

Today

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.