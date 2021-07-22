Crews prepared the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Thursday afternoon to host the Golden Trailer Awards that evening. The awards ceremony, which recognizes the people who produce movie previews, or trailers, was held in Greeneville this year after being previously staged in New York and Los Angeles since its inception in 1999. Winners were recognized in more than 100 categories encompassing a full gamut of specialty aspects of trailers for Hollywood, independent and foreign films. More information is available at www.goldentrailer.com .