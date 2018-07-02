First Congressional District candidate Todd McKinley says he has good values to bring to the table.
“I will have the courage to stand up to the special interests and the lobbyists,” McKinley said, speaking to supporters at a fundraising luncheon at the General Morgan Inn on Saturday. “I will stand up to whoever the speaker is.”
He added: “I won’t take my marching orders from Washington, D.C. I will take my marching orders from each and every one of you here in Northeast Tennessee’s 1st District. That’s the way it should be. I know it hasn’t been going that way for some time.”
Following the luncheon, McKinley remarked that his opponent, incumbent U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-1st, of Johnson City, “has been there long enough. He’s taken a lot of money from a lot of special interests. He’s not very answerable to the people anymore.”
He added, “I don’t necessarily think he’s a bad person, and I told him as much.”
McKinley said he told Roe he would run an honest campaign and treat him with dignity and respect as a gentleman.
“I plan on talking about the issues,” McKinley said. “I’m not going to come out and attack (Roe) in any way unless he comes at me. I won’t run away from the fight.”
Following his remarks, McKinley introduced the keynote speaker for the event, former Congressman Barry Goldwater Jr.
Goldwater served in the California House of Representatives for 14 years.
Goldwater drew laughter during his opening comments with political humor, including, “It’s often been suggested that (politicians) wear uniforms like they do in NASCAR so people can keep track of who their sponsors are.”
He then turned more serious saying, “Politics are an evil that we are blessed with to keep this country free and one we have to deal with. Thank God we are fortunate to have good people like Todd who will put themselves forward for your vote. I bless you, Todd, that you would sacrifice yourself and work as hard as you have to do to get elected.”
Goldwater said he likes to call himself a libertarian because he doesn’t like any government but categorizes himself as a conservative. He noted his family’s humble beginnings and getting his baptism into politics early as a result of his father’s congressional career and bid for the presidency. He also said he loves politics and the debate of ideas.
“That demonstration that was out here on the corner, God bless them,” Goldwater said, referencing the immigration rally at the courthouse. “They have an idea. I don’t agree with it, but that’s what this democratic republic is all about. That’s what we do, hopefully in a civil manner that we’re not really seeing today in the United States Congress.”
He took a more strategic stance shortly after saying: “The Democrats can’t get over the fact that they lost. … And in a way, it’s a blessing because they’re spending mostly all their capital on beating up on Donald Trump instead of developing a program as an alternative, something to offer to their voters of what they would do better.”
He added: “The Republican Party right now is in a pretty good position. We have about 65 percent of all the state legislatures. We have 34 Republican governors. The Democrats have 16. We have 28 attorney generals. The Democrats have 22. The House of Representatives in Washington has 247 Republicans. The Democrats have 186. The Senate — 46 Democrats and 51 Republicans.”
Goldwater ended his speech by urging the audience to vote for McKinley.
“I support Todd in his race for Congressional District 1,” he said. “He’s the new generation that’s coming into our Congress, and we need to get rid of some of that old wood that’s been there too long — people that say one thing and do something else.”
He concluded: “I would remind you that elections have consequences. The quality of the laws that we live under are greatly determined by the quality of the men and women that are elected to Congress.”
McKinley then presented Goldwater with a Challenge Coin from his time in the White House Communications Agency. A Challenge Coin is a medallion that is presented to service members for special achievements or when visiting another command.
He also presented Goldwater with a piece of marble from one of Saddam Hussein’s palaces that he “scooped up” when he was serving in Iraq.
When asked after the luncheon about his plan for combating the opioid crisis facing Tennessee, Mckinley said his strategy would include medical marijuana and other alternatives, patent reform, allowing more competition, preventing over prescribing by doctors and prescribing opioids when they’re not needed.
“If doctors are pushing it, it’s because there’s something on the back end for them,” McKinley said. “We need to make sure they can’t get rewarded (by pharmaceutical companies) for doing bad things.
He added, “if somebody needs a prescription drug like opioids, they should be able to get it. We shouldn’t try to pigeonhole them as if they’re the bad guy.”
McKinley said being able to buy from across the border should be allowed for all prescription drugs.
“Canada and Germany have pretty good regulations in place to make sure you’re not going to get a bad product,” he said. “Why can’t we buy from them? Why are we paying four or five times what people pay in other countries. Insulin is an example. It costs $40-$50 for a month’s supply from Germany. It’s about $600-$700 here. That’s wrong.”
Other issues high on McKinley’s list of importance and in need of change include term limits, veterans’ issues, availability to constituents and education reform. He said during a meeting of the Republican Women’s Club in June that he supports the second amendment and immigration reform and wants to see Planned Parenthood defunded and the Affordable Care Act repealed.
He also said he would like to either fully audit the Federal Reserve or completely get rid of it, see a balanced budget amendment made to the U.S. Constitution and implement entitlement reforms to Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.