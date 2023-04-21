Good Samaritans Michael Ceron-Molina and Carols Hinojosa, who work for DLC Welding in Morristown, use fire extinguishers to put out a fire in landscaping outside The Greeneville Sun around noon Friday.
Sun Photo
Greeneville firefighters Devin Darnell and Joe Kendall responded to a call at The Greeneville Sun around noon Friday.
Two Good Samaritans took action Friday and prevented a fire outside The Greeneville Sun from doing extensive damage.
Michael Ceron-Molina and Carols Hinojosa, who work for DLC Welding in Morristown, were driving by after leaving a work site across West Summer Street and saw the fire in a landscaped area just outside the entrance to the building.
They pulled into the parking lot and used fire extinguishers from their site and The Sun to prevent the fire from spreading, and they called 911.
Greeneville firefighters Devin Darnell and Joe Kendall responded to the call and used a hose and extinguisher to douse the area.
Damage was limited to a small area beside the entrance. Bushes were burned, but The Sun building was not damaged. The cause of the fire was not known.