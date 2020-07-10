Ten Republican 1st Congressional District and nine senatorial candidates' will participate in a GOP candidate forum to be held at 6 p.m. Saturday in the auditorium of Chuckey-Doak High School, 365 Ripley Island Road, Afton.
The free program is sponsored by the Greene County Republican Federated Women's Club.
“This will be your chance to ask questions that are important to our future. Please bring every person you know that is interested in the preservation of our country,” club President Linda Kelley said.
The candidates will speak for five minutes each, and will meet with constituents in the courtyard before and after the program.
Senatorial candidates confirming they will attend include Byron Bush, Roy Dale Cope, George Flynn, Bill Hagerty, Jon Henry, Kent Morrell, Glen Neal, David Schuster and Manny Sethi.
Congressional candidates confirming they will attend include Jay Adkins, John Clark, Chance Cansler, Rusty Crowe, Steve Darden, Josh Gapp, David Hawk, Timothy Hill, Carter Quillen and Nicole Williams.
Kelley said that coronavirus precautions will be taken at the event, including asking groups to social distance in the seating area, by asking candidates to meet their constituents in the courtyard, by having the area sanitized before and after the event, and by having face masks and hand sanitizer available.
“We will also have our sergeant at arms and (other) security present,” Kelley said.