More than 150 people turned out Saturday night at Chuckey-Doak High School to hear Republican candidates for the 1st Congressional District and U.S. Senate explain why they should be GOP standard-bearers.
The state and general primary is scheduled for Aug. 6, with the early voting period July 17 through Aug. 1. Primary voters will choose the candidates to run for the Senate and Congressional seats in the Nov. 3 general election.
The Saturday night forum was sponsored by the Greene County Republican Federated Women’s Club. The event was held in lieu of the group’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner, cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Candidates all expressed support for President Donald Trump and issues such as bringing jobs back to the U.S. from China, getting business back on its feet during the pandemic, backing law enforcement under close scrutiny after the death of George Floyd, Second Amendment rights, immigration restrictions, health care system reforms and pro-life efforts.
Most said they were politically conservative and of deep Christian faith. Several characterized themselves as political outsiders looking to change the status quo in Washington.
The public in the spacious high school auditorium sat socially distanced in small groups. About one-third wore face masks. None of the candidates wore a face mask while seated together on stage. The coronavirus pandemic was not the central focus of most five-minute statements allotted to each office-seeker, as each outlined their personal backgrounds and why they were running for office.
Seven of the declared Republican candidates for the Tennessee Senate seat in 2020 participated in the forum. They were joined by nine of 16 declared candidates for the 1st District Congressional seat.
Longtime 1st Congressional District Rep. Phil Roe, of Johnson City, announced his decision earlier this year not to seek reelection. U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, also a longtime incumbent, announced in 2018 he would retire and not run for reelection.
Candidates came from across Tennessee to participate in Saturday night’s forum. State Rep. David Hawk, of Greeneville, the sole Greene County resident among the candidates group, was among those who spoke. Hawk also seeks reelection to the state House of Representatives seat he has held for 18 years.
CONGESSIONAL CANDIDATES
First Congressional District Republican candidates at the forum in addition to Hawk included Nichole Williams, Josh Gapp, Timothy Hill, Carter M. Quillen, John Clark, Jay Adkins, Steve Darden and Rusty Crowe.
Hawk has represented the district that includes Greene County for 18 years in the Tennessee House of Representatives.
Hawk said he helped shape the nearly $40 billion state budget that took effect July 1.
“We have brought Tennessee to where we are now the best-managed state in the country,” Hawk said, a budget model other states “would love” to emulate.
“I have been out on the front lines nine of the last 10 years balancing a $40 billion budget,” he said.
Hawk wants to take that experience to Washington, where the federal government currently has a budget deficit of $26 trillion.
“Right now Washington is in such disarray,” he said. “There are so many issues beyond the issues of life, beyond the issues of supporting our president, we have to tackle.”
To pass the federal deficit on to younger generations is “irresponsible,” Hawk said.
Hawk said that one issue not adequately addressed is mental health and substance abuse treatment.
“We have swept the issue under the rug far too long and we must do better,” Hawk said.
He pledged to continue’s Roe’s work supporting veterans’ issues and said the Veterans Affairs hospital in Johnson City is one of the best-run in the nation.
Hawk also supports bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. from China and efforts to support agriculture.
“We have to empower the next generation of farmers,” he said.
Crowe, a state senator who represents Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties, also spoke at the program.
Congress as it is now is “broken,” Crowe said.
Crowe supports a balanced budget, health care system reform, lower taxes and less government intervention. He asked all Republicans for their support.
“We’ve got a fight on our hands and we’ve got to fight like crazy,” Crowe said.
Another congressional candidate who spoke is John Clark, former Kingsport mayor and alderman.
Clark, whose parents fled Havana, Cuba, in 1960 after the communist takeover of the country, said he considers himself a “Freedom Fighter” among the conservative candidates for Congress.
“Leftist socialist Democrats” want to “move our country to socialism,” Clark said.
The retired businessman said he knows how to work with other elected officials and community leaders.
Workforce development is a key to getting the economy back on track, Clark said.
Darden, former Johnson City mayor, said he is a business owner like the president and has experience creating jobs. Darden said as an attorney, he is a mediator and will work to solve problems to make life better for 1st Congressional District residents.
“I am the most well-rounded candidate in this field,” Darden said.
SENATE CANDIDATES
U.S. Senate candidates who spoke at the forum included Byron Bush, Bill Hagerty, Jon Henry, Glen G. Neal Jr., Dr. Manny Sethi, Kent A. Morrell and Roy Dale Cope.
Hagerty is a businessman, former U.S. ambassador to Japan, and former commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. Hagerty is endorsed by Trump.
Hagerty expressed dismay about the conduct of some people in the wake of protests across the nation over police brutality following George Floyd’s death in May at the hands of Minneapolis police.
“They are tearing down our statues and they’re erasing our history,” Hagerty said. “Make no mistake, this is straight from the Marxist playbook. What’s next? Our religious freedom?”
“What we need in America is backbone,” Hagerty said.
Hagerty said that as ambassador to Japan, he is familiar with China’s desire to undermine the U.S. in business and other fronts.
“Let’s make ‘Made in the USA’ our team again,” he said.
“I have lived the American Dream and I am concerned,” Hagerty said.
Asked what he would to to address the COVID-19 pandemic, Hagerty said the U.S. “cannot have another shutdown” that would cause “massive economic carnage.”
Health issues need to be addressed, but restoring jobs is also important.
Hagerty said he knows how to hit China “where it hurts.”
“China gave us the disease and China took our jobs,” he said.
Sethi, an “outsider” raised in Coffee County whose aggressive campaign has garnered notice, is a “fiercely conservative” trauma surgeon who said he will stand up to “establishment politicians” in Washington.
Sethi said the open Senate seat “is a generational opportunity to make a difference.”
“Right now folks, we’ve got to support the president,” Sethi said.
He said if elected to the Senate, “We will have a second Industrial Revolution and bring those jobs back to America.”
Sethi’s parents, who both became doctors, were immigrants from India who obtained American citizenship and moved to rural Tennessee to serve the people there, he said.
“My parents did it the right way. It’s not racist to talk about illegal immigration,” he said.
Sethi said his deep Christian faith guides his actions.
“I am an outsider. That is an American story,” he said. “Let’s take on the Washington establishment.”
Sethi supports police and will fight the “left-wing radical Democrats trying to tear apart the soul of this country,” he said.
CAMPAIGN GOING ‘VERY WELL’
Hawk offered his perspective on the 1st Congressional District race Sunday in email comments.
He said his campaign is going “very well” and recent media polls show he has moved to second place from fourth place in the crowded field of candidates.
“The most interesting facet of both these polls is that the presumed poll leader, Diana Harshbarger, was not even at the (Saturday night) event. She has purposefully not attended forums for some reason? I think that it is very important to point out who was not at the event in Greene County,” Hawk said.
“Greene County has a real opportunity to elect the first congressman living in our community, since Oscar Lovette served nearly 100 years ago,” Hawk said.