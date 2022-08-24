Gosnell's Hosts Cruise-In Aug 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Classic and modern hot rods are seen in this aerial shot of the cruise-in at Gosnell's Stereo & Music. Photo Special To The Sun This bright red beauty was one of the classic vehicles that came to the cruise-in at Gosnell's Stereo & Music. Photo Special To The Sun A large crowd brought classic cars to the cruise-in at Gosnell's Stereo & Music. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gosnell's Stereo & Music on Tusculum Boulevard hosted a cruise-in Saturday.A large number of car enthusiasts attended the free event. Many of them brought both classic and modern cars, trucks, and motorcycles, according to photos posted on Gosnell's Facebook page.Food trucks were set up for the special event. Gosnell's plans to host another cruise-in on Sept. 24. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gosnell Stereo Internet Motor Vehicle Car Truck Photo Enthusiast Facebook Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Benefit Planned For Injured Mosheim Firefighter 2022 Teen Board Presentees Announced Greene Devils Blitz Mistake-Prone Central Shirley Jones Retiring From Sun After 48 Years GUEST COLUMN: Kids Can Read In Tennessee