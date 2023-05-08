featured Gosnell's Starts Cruise-In Season May 8, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Many vehicle makes and models were on display at Gosnell's. Sun Photo By Amy Rose A crowd of all ages enjoyed the first cruise-in of the season Saturday at Gosnell's Stereo & Music. Sun Photo By Amy Rose Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A large crowd of car enthusiasts of all ages attended the first cruise-in of the season Saturday afternoon at Gosnell's Stereo & Music on Tusculum Boulevard.Classic vehicles in many makes and models were on display as a large crowd drove through, walked by, and sat in lawn chairs to enjoy the afternoon.Recorded music was played throughout the area, and food trucks were on site.At one point, a funeral procession passed through the event, and the crowd stood and removed their hats.Organizer Billy Shelton said future cruise-ins are planned for June 3, Aug. 5, and Sept. 2. All cruise-ins will start at 3 p.m. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Transportation Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes