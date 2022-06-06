The annual June Dairy Days celebration returned to the Greene County Fairgrounds livestock pavilion Friday night, as hundreds of people gathered at the free event to celebrate Greene County dairy farmers.
Event attendees enjoyed free ice cream, milk, nachos and cheese, and cheese samplings at the event that also included tractors and a wagon ride.
There was also a multitude of events for children to enjoy.
Children raced around a track lined with square hay bales on miniature peddle-driven tractors, while some tried their hand at lassoing small wooden Holsteins.
There were also ice cream eating contests, milk drinking contests, and contests to see who could garner the best milk-mustache after downing a carton of milk.
Vendors were also present at the event, including Sheeanah Puryear who was selling handcrafted goat milk lotions and soaps from her family’s farm in Greene County, Brambles Bend Farm.
Not only did Puryear bring the products produced with the help of the goats, but she brought some of the goats as well.
A mother goat and numerous kids, which are baby goats, were on display at the event, creating a petting zoo of a sort.
The dairy goats were an addition to the event this year as was a cow milking demonstration.
Two Jersey milk cows were milked during the event using a modern milking machine.
This year, the annual event was organized by Chairwoman Emmy Armstrong of Horse Creek Farms and Junior Chairman Brantley Campbell, a rising senior at Chuckey-Doak High School.
This was Armstrong’s first year chairing the event, which had been chaired by Betty Love for nearly 30 years before her retirement after 2021’s event.
Armstrong believed the event went as well this year as it has it has in the past, thanks in part to all the famers and participants that have traditionally been a part of the celebration.
“Everything has gone well. Everyone has done a great job. All these people have been a part of this for so many years, so they sort of know what’s going on. It’s a tradition, and they know when to show up and what to do,” Armstrong said. “I’m thankful to see people coming out to celebrate local dairy farmers.”
It is not only tradition for those taking part putting on the annual celebration, but for many of those attending the celebration as well.
“I come every year. I haven’t missed a one since they’ve started having it,” Regina Nuckols said. She attended the event this year with her family who also work a farm.
“We are having a good time,” Nuckols said.
Martha Wiley attended with her family, as well.
“We come every year,” Wiley said. “I think it is a bigger crowd this year than last year.”
Wiley believed people may be getting more used to going out to events after concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic kept crowds low at many events, or caused them to be canceled altogether in 2020 and 2021.
While the celebration Friday kicked off June Dairy Days, the appreciation of dairy farmers will run throughout the month of June.
Armstrong and Campbell will be joining local schools’ Extended School Programs to teach about dairy farming and spread the word about dairy throughout the month. The two will visit day cares and other events, as well.
Any individuals interested in having Armstrong and Campbell come to speak and bring some dairy related treats should contact Armstrong by phone at 865-255-3030.