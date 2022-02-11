Gov. Bill Lee will visit Greeneville on Feb. 28.
The purpose of Lee’s visit is an investiture ceremony for William E. Phillips II, 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court judge.
The ceremony will be held at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Capitol Theatre, 104 S. Main St.
At the ceremony, Phillips will be formally installed as a Circuit Court judge. Phillips was sworn in as a judge in October 2021 by 3rd Judicial Circuit Court Chancellor Douglas E. Jenkins.
Phillips, 45, is filling out the remaining term of Judge Thomas J. Wright, who retired Sept. 1, 2021. Wright’s eight-year judicial term ends this year.
Phillips and two others are running as Republican candidates for the 3rd Judicial Circuit Court-Part II judgeship in the May 3 primary.
The other candidates are Bradley Mercer and Crystal Goan Jessee.
Lee spokesman Casey Black said Friday in an email that officials were “firming up” Lee’s schedule for the Greeneville visit. Further details will be released next week.